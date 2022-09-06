Dairy cows (copy)

Dairy experts say rising costs and driver shortages are making it difficult getting milk to market.

 George Plaven/Capital Press File

Getting milk to markets, whether it’s to fluid milk plants or manufacturing plants, has become more difficult, more complex and more expensive.

Dairy Farmers of America uses about 70% cooperative-owned trucks and trailers and 30% contract haulers. Movement of milk from farms to plants has always been fluid, said Corey Gillins, COO of DFA’s Mountain Area Council.

