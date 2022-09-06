Getting milk to markets, whether it’s to fluid milk plants or manufacturing plants, has become more difficult, more complex and more expensive.
Dairy Farmers of America uses about 70% cooperative-owned trucks and trailers and 30% contract haulers. Movement of milk from farms to plants has always been fluid, said Corey Gillins, COO of DFA’s Mountain Area Council.
There are variations in production at the farm level and changes in the volumes needed at plants that require loads to be cut or added generally on a daily basis — and many times with very little notice, he said during the latest “DairyLivestream” webinar.
“While this has always been challenging, it certainly has become increasingly difficult to manage over the past few years,” he said.
The shortage of drivers, which has intensified greatly since COVID, has significantly impacted the ability to move milk within markets, he said.
“Even more challenging is the movement of milk between markets, as both the increased costs and the lack of available haulers limits what can be done,” he said.
DFA has had to increase its own driver wages five times over the past couple of years and has had to pay increased rates to contract haulers, he said.
In addition, new equipment costs are up about 40%, fuel has doubled in price from a couple of years ago. Tires, oil and parts are all up 30% to 40%, and shop rates have nearly doubled, he said.
“So not only is the movement of milk much more difficult, it’s much more expensive. And the lack of available transportation actually puts milk at risk of being dumped at times, and it’s leaving some available sales opportunities unfulfilled,” he said.
Jeff Sims, chief marketing analysis office for Lone Star Milk Producers, said serving Class I fluid milk markets is becoming untenable.
There are a lot of places in the country — the Southwest and Southeast in particular — where the people in Class I markets in the big cities are a very long way away from the cows, he said.
“So we create some extremely long hauls to supply these Class I markets,” he said.
In some cases, it’s become a matter of Class I being an outlet for milk that doesn’t have space at manufacturing plants. It’s backwards to the industry historically serving Class I markets first, he said.
If manufacturing ever catches up with the milk supply in some places, “it’s going to be much more difficult for the Class I plants to get a supply because it’s simply so far away — like 600 miles across Texas from the panhandle to Houston,” he said.
Federal order Class I differentials, designed to help move milk to Class I markets, are woefully inadequate and don’t pay near enough to attract milk to Class I. They need to be updated or maybe the industry needs to consider other incentives, such as transportation credits in more federal orders, he said.
“We’re rapidly getting to a place where dairy farmers are starting to ask whether it makes sense, should we be supplying Class I if it’s so far away and it’s so expensive to serve,” he said.
At some point, the industry will hit a tipping point and say it’s no longer going to serve the Class I market, he said.
