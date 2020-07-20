An expanded rail yard in southwest Idaho is handling more shipments of agricultural commodities since it was expanded.
Rob and Nancy Roberts own the 13.7-acre Doles yard on the south side of State Highway 19 between Caldwell and Greenleaf. Railcars arrive Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Since the expansion, traffic at the facility has grown from two to 45 railcars a week, Rob Roberts said.
Traffic and volume are good, “but as the dairy industry gets under a better financial picture, that will increase,” he said.
Rail cargo is loaded onto trucks that travel to dairies in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon.
The Doles expansion can accommodate many more railcars that otherwise would have been unloaded at Mountain Home or Twin Falls, Idaho, to the east or the Tri-Cities, Wash., area to the west, Roberts said.
Cottonseed, distillers grain, pellet feed and canola are among the commodities transported recently. He expects the expanded yard to eventually handle other agricultural commodities.
Crews this spring expanded the single-siding rail yard — adding a full-length siding that runs the length of the property for about $1.8 million, and spending additional money to add track and switching infrastructure while also starting construction of a third full-length siding. They completed site-wide surface improvements, “meaning you can drive on it with a full truck anywhere and load anywhere,” Roberts said.
“Ultimately we want to develop a third (siding) and possibly more because we have the ground available,” he said. Rail operations occupy 20-25% of the site.
Construction of two large buildings, to replace open-air loading facilities used for agricultural products, is expected to start late this year, Roberts said. The buildings will improve loading and unloading of crops such as onions and hops, now done on a concrete, above-ground dock.
The truck-to-train Treasure Valley Reload Center is planned 26 miles away in Nyssa, Ore., central to a major onion-growing region, with state funding. He said he expects minimal impact on Doles for reasons including the sites’ locations.
Rob and Nancy Roberts own R&M Steel Co., a large manufacturer in Caldwell.