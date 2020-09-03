TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The Tillamook County Creamery Association and American Farmland Trust are teaming up to provide grants for farmers struggling financially amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The Oregon-based dairy co-op announced it will donate 10% of sales in September — up to $1.6 million — to the American Farmland Trust, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving working farms and ranches, as part of a new campaign called "All For Farmers."
About half of the grants will go toward conserving farmland, while the other half will include direct payments for farmers to access land, improve their operations or adopt new agricultural practices.
"The unpredictability of the pandemic and the complexities of the supply chain are squeezing the economics for many producers and putting many multi-generational farms at risk," said Patrick Criteser, TCCA president and CEO. "This year's unique challenges have accelerated and intensified the hardships that many farmers across the country were already facing."
"All For Farmers" is also getting a profile boost in the form of celebrity advocate Eva Longoria, an award-winning actress, producer and director whose work includes supporting migrant and seasonal farmworkers and their families.
"I am thrilled to join forces with Tillamook and American Farmland Trust to support this new initiative and continue to advocate on behalf of farmers and farmworkers," Longoria said. "While the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light the fact that farmers and farmworkers are now 'essential,' they have always been essential to our food supply and they deserve our continued support and protection."
According to federal data, 580 farmers filed for Chapter 12 bankruptcy protection in the 12-month period ending June 30, 2020, an 8% increase over the previous year. At the same time, U.S. farm debt has grown to more than $425 billion, the largest since the farm crisis in the 1980s.
Despite the $19 billion in federal aid from the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, Criteser said more needs to be done as the pandemic has forced restaurants, hotels and schools to close, leaving growers with gaping holes in the food supply chain.
"Our business model enables responsible growth, sustains the farming way of life for our owners, and allows us to give back with initiatives like 'All For Farmers,'" he said.
Beth C. Sauerhaft, vice president of programs for the American Farmland Trust, said 2,000 acres of farmland is lost every day to commercial development across the country.
"An important step in supporting farmers and preserving the farming way of life in America is to protect the land itself, Sauerhaft said. "The financial commitment from TCCA will help to do just that, and so much more."
TCCA previously announced in May it would dedicate $4 million toward donations to local food banks and community partners, while expanding sick leave and keeping full wages and benefits for its workers in Tillamook and Boardman, Ore.