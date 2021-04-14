TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The Tillamook County Creamery Association ended a difficult year in 2020 on a positive note, becoming a Certified B Corporation for its commitment to social welfare and causes outside the board room.
The Oregon-based dairy cooperative — makers of Tillamook cheese, yogurt, butter and ice cream — released its 2020 Stewardship Report on March 31, highlighting efforts to save water, improve animal welfare and assist communities battling the coronavirus pandemic.
Tillamook was officially recognized as a Certified B Corp in November, completing a months-long process demonstrating commitment to the greater public good.
"It means that we're really here for more than just profit," said Paul Snyder, executive vice president of stewardship for Tillamook. "We're here to be a positive force in society."
Getting to this point was years in the making, according to Snyder. In 2017, Tillamook's board of directors adopted a Stewardship Charter focused on six core values — healthful cows, thriving farms, enduring ecosystems, inspired consumers, fulfilled employees and enriched communities.
With the Stewardship Charter in place, Snyder said the co-op set its sights on providing the data needed for B Corp certification.
The process, which started last year in March, involved going through a lengthy impact assessment, answering more than 200 questions about Tillamook's governance, workers, community and environmental performance.
"There are things in there from what percentage of your managers and above are female or BIPOC, to do you have environmental targets, to how much money do you give to nonprofits in the communities where you operate," Snyder said. "Honestly, it's like the phone book of questions."
Once completed, the assessment and documentation undergo an independent audit, and companies that earn a minimum score become certified.
As a Certified B Corp, Snyder said the co-op can amplify its values to new socially conscious consumers, especially as Tillamook continues to grow its brand eastward.
"In this space, authenticity rules," Snyder said. "As a co-op, (Tillamook) has structured its business to be a force for good in the world, and we live this value each day."
2020 Stewardship Report
COVID-19 was at the heart of much of Tillamook's stewardship work in 2020.
In May, the co-op announced it would provide $4 million in pandemic relief. The money was used in part to expand full wages and sick leave for its own workers at processing plants located in Tillamook and Boardman.
The co-op also seeded $500,000 to create the Hometown Resilience Fund, awarding grants to local businesses hampered by coronavirus restrictions and closures.
Another $1.6 million was donated in September to the American Farmland Trust as part of the "All for America" campaign, working to preserve farms and ranches across the country struggling financially amid the pandemic.
According to federal data, 580 farmers filed for Chapter 12 bankruptcy protection in the 12-month period ending June 30, 2020, which was an 8% increase over the previous year.
Other highlights in the 2020 Stewardship Report include:
• Reducing water use at Tillamook's manufacturing plants by 4 million gallons, a 2.7% net reduction from to 2019.
• Ensuring all milk used in Tillamook products comes from suppliers participating in the Farm Animal Welfare Program, or FARM, adopting stricter animal care standards.
• Committing to a 50% reduction of food waste by 2030, partnering with Kroger and hundreds of suppliers worldwide.
• Doubling the number of leaders of color since 2018, and increasing the percentage of women in director-level roles by 6%. To date, 18% of Tillamook directors and above are people of color, and 43% of employees at the manager level and above are women.
• Dedicating 8,516 paid volunteer hours by Tillamook employees to various causes and organizations.
• Serving 500 free to-go meals for first responders in just four days for crews battling wildfires in Tillamook County.
"TCCA's stewardship commitments inform every decision we make," said Tillamook CEO Patrick Criteser. "During a tumultuous year, our focus on stewardship served as both our foundation and our guide."