Drought, groundwater depletion and regulation are all playing into water shortages for California’s farmers and dairy producers.
California’s Central Valley, where 85% to 95% of the state’s milk is produced, has always depended on a combination of groundwater and surface water, said Geoff Vanden Heuvel, director of regulatory affairs for Milk Producers Council.
The water crisis is a combination of natural droughts and man-made droughts, he said during the latest “Dairy Defined” podcast.
“As overregulated as California is on everything, it never regulated its groundwater on a statewide basis, he said.
Then in the early 1990s, the Central Valley Project Improvement Project Act repurposed about a million acre-feet of the project’s water shares to the environment and restoring some fisheries. About the same time, the Endangered Species Act resulted in more water going to the ocean and less water being diverted to agriculture, he said.
“The net effect of that was a couple of million acre-feet a year reduced surface water supplies coming to central and southern California,” he said.
Connecting the dots, if surface supplies are reduced and groundwater isn’t regulated, people pump more groundwater, he said.
Throw in some drought years, and groundwater resources become unsustainable. Something had to be done, and the state passed the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act in 2014, he said.
Any land that sits over groundwater had to be part of a Groundwater Sustainability Agency. Those agencies in critically overdrafted basins, which is most of the Central Valley, had to have a plan showing how the area was going to become sustainable by 2040, he said.
One thing about the water situation is it’s very site specific, he said.
“So you can have dairy farmers that are across the street from each other, one’s in a water district and one is not, The one in the water district has a different water reality than the guy across the street,” he said.
One thing dairy farmers historically have not done is capture flood water when there’s a lot of precipitation in a short amount of time. But there’s a new ethic, he said.
“When we have flood waters, we’re going to grab as much as we can of that, and we’re going to spread them out over the fields and we’re going to percolate them in the ground instead of trying to send them out of here as quickly as possible,” he said.
“We’re going to have to manage better. It’s going to require some investment, not only by the dairy industry and dairy farmers … our governments are going to have to help us finance some of this infrastructure that’s going to be necessary to capture these big flood flows,” he said.
There is an enormous amount of water that occurs in California in those flood years that historically has just run out to the ocean, he said.
Winston Churchill said “you can always count on Americans to do the right thing, but not until they’ve exhausted all the alternatives,” he said.
“And I think we’ve exhausted a lot of alternatives” he said.
But he’s optimistic and has a lot of faith in the American people, he said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.