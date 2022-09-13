California dairy (copy)

A California dairy. Water shortages are impacting California dairy farmers.

 Capital Press File

Drought, groundwater depletion and regulation are all playing into water shortages for California’s farmers and dairy producers.

California’s Central Valley, where 85% to 95% of the state’s milk is produced, has always depended on a combination of groundwater and surface water, said Geoff Vanden Heuvel, director of regulatory affairs for Milk Producers Council.

