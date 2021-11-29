Recent trends in milk production and herd sizes might be pointing toward a fundamental change in the collective mentality of dairy producers, according to the National Milk Producers Federation.
That change could be “a shift from repeated spurts of dairy herd and output expansion in the face of persistently low milk prices since 2014,” NMPF said in its latest monthly market report.
USDA data through September shows the fastest four-month drop in milk and milk solids production growth in two decades — a dramatic turnaround from this spring, when cow numbers and production were growing at the fastest rate in more than a decade.
Milk production was 4.7% higher in May year over year, but slowed to 1.9% in July, 0.6% in August, flat in September and was 0.5% lower in October.
Milk production per cow was 3% higher year over year in May but was slightly negative in September and October. From July through September, that growth was only up 0.8%.
Total milk solids were 5.5% higher year over year in May but just 0.7% higher year over year from July through September.
Those trends continued in October.
“The unwinding of dairy cow expansion over the same period has equaled that of the great collapse of cow numbers at the height of the 2009 milk price debacle,” the report said.
Herd dispersals, particularly among the larger herds that have driven previous expansions, support the premise.
Cow numbers in June were up 148,000 year over year, the largest one-year herd buildup in at least two decades. In September, that year-over-year number was up only 19,000 head. In October, the year-over-year number was down 14,000 head.
In addition to lower milk prices, high feed costs, other cost inflation and labor availability this year could be playing a role in this turn of events, the report said.
Feed costs this year hit a high of $12.45 per hundredweight of milk in August, compared to the low of $7.97 in August of 2020, according to USDA.
Milk prices nationally this year have hovered around $18 per hundredweight and thus have not yet reflected any unusual supply tightness, the report said.
USDA reports producers’ margin above feed cost started the year at $7.14 per hundredweight. It was below $7 for February through June, below $6 in July and August and just under $7 in September.
The dairy futures market is indicating there will be significant Dairy Margin Coverage payouts at the $9.50 per hundredweight coverage every month in 2021.
“At the same time, the futures were also indicating U.S. monthly average all-milk prices would stay next year mostly at or above $21 per hundredweight, which hasn’t occurred since 2014,” the report said.
Cheese production continues to claim much of the available milk increase, keeping a damper on cheddar prices. But production of other key dairy products that affect milk prices has been shrinking and their prices rising, buoyed by rapid escalation in world prices.
Milk production and exportable supplies of dairy products have tightened considerably in Europe and Oceania in recent months, and import demand remains strong.
“Fourth-quarter data will be closely watched, with the sense that each month could shed a lot more light on this developing situation,” the report said.