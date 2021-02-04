WASHINGTON, D.C. — The dairy industry has a lot of issues to pursue on Capitol Hill against a backdrop of a narrowly divided Congress, a new administration and a high degree of turbulence.
“The atmosphere on Capitol Hill is unlike anything I’ve ever witnessed before, just given the turbulent times we’ve been through in the last several weeks,” said Paul Bleiberg, senior vice president of government affairs for National Milk Producers Federation.
“I think there is significant mistrust between to two parties right now. There is a great deal of skepticism about what can be accomplished working together,” he said.
At the same time, a new administration is trying to find its footing during really unprecedented times, he said during the latest “Dairy Defined” podcast.
The pandemic is upending everything that’s done on a daily basis. It’s created challenges for the administration and the new Congress, he said.
“And when you factor in the political temperature … it’s a very tense atmosphere right now,” he said.
It’s possible that time heals a lot of things over the course of the next few weeks and people will get down to work, but it starts off very heated, he said.
The top issues on Capitol Hill right now are another COVID-19 stimulus package, nominee confirmations and former President Trump’s impeachment trial.
The Biden administration is taking a look at what the next COVID package is going to be and how it will be structured, he said.
The questions are whether it will be a bipartisan matter or whether Democrats are going to pass it through budget reconciliation if they’re unable to get enough Republican votes for something on the scale they want. Decisions have to be made on how they’re going to proceed, he said.
As for confirmations, the Senate does seem to be moving at a relatively quick pace now after some organizing delays, he said.
“But it’s also important to factor in that in a couple of weeks, the Senate will go through the impeachment trial. And depending on how that plays, that will impact the temperature and tensions again and may impact the ability for bipartisanship on either the nominees or the COVID package,” he said.
As for National Milk, it will continue to build on the successes it had in 2020, he said.
One of those was getting direct payments for producers and product purchases through COVID relief packages, he said.
Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., was able to get roughly $1 billion in direct support for dairy farmers in another package passed in December. But the two pieces of that — dairy donations and supplemental Dairy Margin Coverage — still have to be stood up, he said, meaning that details of those still need to be worked out and then implemented, he said.
National Milk was also able to gain support in the House and Senate for U.S. Trade Representative enforcement action against Canada for not holding up its dairy commitments under the U.S-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, he said.
There were also several successes in the normal appropriations government-funding process on issues important to dairy, he said.