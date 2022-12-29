Infant formula

The federal tariff exemption on baby formula will be allowed to expire on Jan. 1.

 123rf

Imported baby formula will once again be subject to tariffs in 2023.

Last summer, Congress voted to temporarily suspend tariffs on some imported infant formula products during a national shortage. Parents and guardians were struggling to find formula due to supply chain disruptions, a recall by manufacturer Abbott Laboratories and the closure of a major formula factory.

