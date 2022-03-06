There is a lot of discussion in the dairy industry about reforming the Federal Milk Marketing Order system, including updating “make allowances,” which address the cost of processing milk into dairy products, such as cheese.
To inform a potential change to make allowances, USDA in mid-February released a study commissioned through the University of Wisconsin on the cost of processing cheese, whey, butter and nonfat dry milk. The study was based on surveys of 61 processing plants across the U.S.
Daniel Munch, associate economist with American Farm Bureau Federation, broke down USDA’s study and its possible implications in a recent report.
Make allowances are intended to be large enough to encourage the construction and maintenance of processing capacity and are deducted from dairy farmers’ milk checks. They haven’t been modified since 2007, he said.
“In general, any increase in make allowances would increase the deduction to cover processors’ cost, decreasing dairy farmers’ take-home pay in the short-run. A decrease in make allowances would have the opposite effect on dairy farmers’ pay,” he said.
Based on total milk-class utilization volumes and make allowances for each class of milk, total make allowances — based on 3.5% butterfat content — would have increased nearly 33% under the values in the updated cost study in 2021, he said.
“This equates to a single-year $1.45 billion FMMO-wide increase in milk formula deductions to cover estimated increases in processor costs,” he said.
Cumulative make allowances under the current system for 2017 through 2021 totaled $20.93 billion. Under the updated values, they would have totaled $27.56 billion, according to Munch’s calculations.
“Across these five years, the adjusted values would have increased total make allowances by $6.6 billion, reducing the regulated revenue dairy farmers would have received for their milk by the same magnitude, all else held equal,” he said.
USDA’s study suggests processing costs have increased for cheese, nonfat dry milk and whey from both a 2006 survey by Cornell University and currently enforced make allowances, he said.
“This was an expected result given lingering supply-chain disruptions that have heightened input and labor costs across the broader economy,” he said.
Values in the study are not the sole determinant in any future updates or changes to make allowances but similar studies have been used as a base reference point for FMMO hearing in the past, he said.
“Any increase in make allowances can lower the price of milk dairy farmers receive — reducing already shrunken margins — but must be balanced against the need to maintain sufficient plant capacity to process milk,” he said.
Careful consideration of a widespread impact on dairy farmers’ bottom lines is essential to any effort to change make allowances, he said.