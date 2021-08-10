The U.S. Dairy Export Council sees plenty of demand for milk powders and whey exports in the second half of the year but says cheese exports will depend on pandemic progress.
In the first half of 2021, year-over-year exports were up 14.9% for nonfat dry milk and skim milk powder, 23.7% for whey and 2.3% for cheese.
While port congestion will remain a headache for U.S powder exporters through at least the end of the year, strong growth is expected as plenty of product already sold to overseas buyers is waiting to be shipped.
“That product will move — even if it ships two months later than it was supposed to,” USDEC analysts said.
With robust U.S. milk production expected in the second half of the year, there should be plenty of available supply for export.
While there remain plenty of things to keep an eye on — the most significant being COVID-19 outbreaks in Southeast Asia — the U.S should be well-placed to grow its powder exports given limited production in Europe and New Zealand’s focus on satisfying Chinese demand, the analysts said.
On the whey front, China’s insatiable demand for whey for feed to rebuild its swine herd has been put into question with the collapse of pork prices in China.
“This seems to have already impacted whey demand as U.S. dry whey prices have fallen from their peak and industry contacts confirm Chinese purchasing has slowed,” the analysts said.
But that price decline fails to tell the whole story. More recent outbreaks of African swine fever in China had producers sending hogs to market in a frenzy to avoid outbreaks on their operations, fueling the collapse in pork prices.
Pork prices are now at pre-ASF levels. If they begin to tick back up, there may be renewed demand for whey as pork producer margins become more conducive to expansion.
Additionally, the whey market is not only about China — particularly regarding higher protein whey. U.S. whey exports to countries other than China showed solid growth in the first half of the year, despite historically high prices, the analysts said.
“Overall, demand is expected to be strong globally for whey in the back half of the year. And while there is risk of a slight pullback from China, we still expect whey exports to be at — or more likely above — where they were in 2020 through the end of the year,” they said.
U.S. cheese exports have been on a roller coaster this year, but favorable U.S. prices have incentivized international customers to look to the U.S. for supply.
“While nations are tightening foodservice restrictions in the face of the Delta variant (of COVID-19), few of the major cheese buyers have so far returned to complete lockdown status,” the analysts said.
But there’s a lot of uncertainty, and much of U.S. cheese export performance will depend on pandemic progress.
“Overall, we anticipate favorable pricing, good demand and plenty of supply available for export — which should result in growth in the second half of the year — but don’t expect the roller coaster to be over,” the analysts said.