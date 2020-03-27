The $2.2 trillion stimulus package passed by the Senate Wednesday night offers provisions — two in particular — that will benefit dairy farmers.
One is the $9.5 billion given to USDA to prevent, prepare for and respond to the impact of coronavirus on producers, Paul Bleiberg, National Milk Producers Federation vice president of government relations, said in a podcast Thursday morning.
“What’s beneficial for us is that dairy is specifically called out among the list of sectors in this fund,” he said.
No specific amount is specified for dairy in that funding. Once it’s enacted into law, NMPF can work with USDA and Congress to figure out the right priority uses of the funding to deal with some of the economic challenges impacting dairy producers, he said.
The $9.5 billion is for livestock, including dairy, specialty crops and local food producers.
“So that just could improve the odds of, you know, funding that’s needed going toward the areas that are listed there,” he said.
The second provision is the $14 billion to replenish the Commodity Credit Corporation. USDA has the ability to do a lot of things for agriculture — such as product purchases and trade promotion — with CCC funding, he said.
That replenishment funding is not as specific as the $9.5 billion and in theory can cover all commodities, he said.
Congress and USDA have already taken some steps to help dairy on the nutrition assistance front, he said.
Congress has approved additional funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other nutrition programs. USDA has taken steps to give students access to food even though schools are closed, he said.
School meals are still being made available, and dairy is included in those. USDA has also added shelf-stable milk to nutrition programs, he said.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has also announced a waiver of hours of service limits for truckers moving emergency goods and precursor materials, which includes milk, he said.
“This is very important to us because if we have a driver shortage that relates to this situation, that means the drivers we do have will have to move product farther, potentially,” he said.
That flexibility will also be beneficial if milk has to be diverted due to plant closures or disruptions, he said.
Earlier this week, NMPF sent a letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue outlining three things that could provide economic relief to dairy producers amid the coronavirus crisis, he said.
One is government purchases of dairy products, which would be helpful to the industry across the board. A lot of product lines are going to be impacted by restaurant closures and foodservice cancellations, he said.
Another is to reopen sign-up for the Dairy Margin Coverage program. With the futures market suggesting there wouldn’t be a lot of payments this year, fewer producers signed up. The program already exists, and reopening sign-up would allow additional producers to get assistance.
The third is to set up a milk disposal program to compensate producers and processing plants for having to dispose of milk if demand goes down and orders dry up, he said.