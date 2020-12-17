Agricultural producers can expect some input costs to rise in 2021.
Ashlee Westerhold, University of Idaho Extension area economist based in Twin Falls, told a UI-sponsored Idaho Ag Outlook online seminar audience Dec. 16 that the flat prices USDA predicts for many commodities over the next seven to eight years — barring market shocks — suggest that managing input costs to the extent possible will remain critical.
Input contracting and related negotiation provide some opportunity to help control input costs, she said. And costs “do flatten out as we become more efficient.”
Westerhold said USDA in 2021 expects a 0.1% combined increase in a diverse mix of 14 costs important to producers of field crops such as wheat and barley. This year’s rise also was 0.1%.
Categories ranged from operating costs such as seed, fertilizer, chemicals, fuel and interest to allocated overhead such as hand labor, capital recovery, taxes and insurance, and land-related opportunity cost.
Wheat and barley farmers in 2020 saw interest on operating capital fall by a USDA-projected 43% as many farmers took out smaller loans, possibly because they received government payments, Westerhold said. Interest rates dropped.
Fertilizer and repair costs, and general overhead rose 3%. Gains of 2% were seen for custom farming; fuel, lube and electricity; variable expenses; total operating costs; and taxes and insurance. Opportunity cost of land, and total allocated costs, each increased 1%. Seed costs went unchanged. Costs fell by 1% for chemicals, and by 2% for hired labor.
USDA in 2021 expects field-crop growers to pay more for fertilizer; custom operations; fuel, lube and electricity; capital recovery; and land-related opportunity cost. Interest and labor costs are expected to decrease.
Westerhold said Idaho’s total cost of agricultural production labor dropped in 2020. Wages were higher, but usage fell.
“If you were a small production and you usually have seasonal workers, you probably didn’t because of COVID-19,” she said. “This is not saying it was cheaper by any means. Because of the times, we weren’t employing as many people as we could.”
U.S. spending on livestock and poultry purchases, and fuel and oil, dropped. More feed was purchased this year as short processing capacity made livestock producers hold animals longer, Westerhold said.
Idaho producers spent comparatively more on trucking, and thus on fuel and oil, she said.
Also in the state, potato producers saw higher production costs, and feed expense increased for cow-calf and dairy producers, Westerhold said.
Idaho farmland cash rents in 2020 increased by 4% for irrigated land, 11% for non-irrigated and 9% for pasture, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported.
“These are large increases on already tight margins,” Westerhold said. Competition from non-ag uses is a likely factor in the increases, which she expects to continue.
Also in 2021, she expects interest rates to remain low. She expects higher costs for wages, fertilizer and feed. Costs expected to remain unchanged are power, custom farm work and chemicals.
Fuel costs could move either way based on economic conditions and COVID-19, Westerhold said.