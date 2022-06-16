TILLAMOOK, Ore. — While parts of central and eastern Oregon are mired in extreme drought, farms along the north coast face an entirely different set of weather-related challenges posed by relentless rainfall.
A nearly constant soaking in Tillamook this spring has made it difficult, if not impossible, for the city's signature dairies to work in their fields, cutting grass and planting corn that goes to feeding cows.
Instead, farmers say they may need to purchase additional hay and silage from outside the area, adding significantly to their production costs.
"Most of the locals I've talked to here say they haven't seen a spring like this in a long time," said Garritt Kuipers, of Kuipers Farms LLC.
Kuipers milks 650 cows at his family's farm on Highway 101 just south of Tillamook. He came to Oregon in the summer of 2019 after previously dairying in Mt. Vernon, Wash., joining the Tillamook County Creamery Association.
Both 2020 and 2021 were fantastic springs, Kuipers remembers, with plenty of sunshine to get fieldwork done. The farm grows about 325 acres of grass and 100 acres of corn.
This year, however, has been a different story. The rain has let up for only a few days at a time, Kuipers said, shortening their window of opportunity to harvest grass silage and making fields too soggy to plant corn or spread manure fertilizer.
"It's impossible to get the equipment out without getting stuck, for one," he said. "If you do get out there, you're just ruining the fields with ruts."
According to the National Weather Service, it has been wetter than normal so far this year on the north Oregon coast. Data for Seaside, about 50 miles north of Tillamook, shows 41.3 inches of rain fell between January and May. That is approximately 4.5 inches more than the average dating back to 2000.
Whereas Kuipers said he would usually be on his third grass cutting of the season, the farm was only able to finish its first cutting by the third week of May.
"It was only hours after we got it off that it was raining again," he said. "It was nip and tuck the whole time."
As for corn, Kuipers said little has been planted anywhere in Tillamook. Some farmers pivoted instead to cheaper annual crops such as grass, barley or peas rather than spend the money on diesel and fertilizer to grow what, after weeks of delays, would be less corn.
That means buying supplemental feed, which Kuipers said has increased dramatically in price. Alfalfa hay that sold for $290 per ton last year is now more than $400 per ton. Spot prices for corn are up 68% from a year ago.
Kuipers estimated his feed costs last year were $5.50 per cow per day, or $3,575 for the entire herd. This year, he expects it to be $9 to $10 per cow, per day. Meanwhile, the price he gets for his milk from the Tillamook dairy co-op remains the same.
"The feed is such a huge component of what we do," he said. "The numbers aren't small, and become huge quickly."
Derrick Josi, of Wilsonview Dairy, tells a similar story at his farm. In addition to growing 200 acres of feed crops, he has 450 acres of pasture where by June his herd of 500 Jersey cows would normally be grazing day and night.
"It still feels like March here. It's cold and rainy," Josi said. "We put them out when it's halfway decent, but when it's rainy, they just stay in the barns."
Josi said he was finally able to cut and harvest his grass in mid-May, though he has only about one-third of his corn planted so far. Once it's in the ground, he said it will have a month and a half less time to grow. For now, he is buying silage from another local farmer who recently sold his cows.
"It's been a struggle," he said. "When you get a 2-3 day window, and that's all you get for a week or two ... it's challenging, to say the least."