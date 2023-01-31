University of Idaho Agricultural Research and Extension Service is in line to receive a slight budget increase to pay for another round of hiring at the Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, the dairy research facility now under development.
Gov. Brad Little recommends a budget for the agency of $37.22 million for the July 1 fiscal year, up 4% from the current year. He calls for the legislature to approve hiring three more employees at CAFE, as it did in 2022.
The Legislature also will consider new spending of $2.3 million for continued construction of a new building at the Parma Research and Extension Center amid cost increases, and $4 million for design and construction of a meat science and innovation center in Moscow.
Both expenditures would come from the state Permanent Building Fund rather than the research and extension budget.
Approved but unspent amounts to be carried over from June 30 include $2.8 million for Parma to connect the building to local infrastructure and just over $490,000 for an adult computer literacy program. These are treated as one-time expenditures and removed before the base budget for the new year is calculated.
For the CAFE research dairy north of Rupert, the 2022 Legislature approved an operating manager, research support scientist and 4-H extension educator specializing in science, technology, engineering and math.
Hires requested this year at the center are an assistant professor of ruminant nutrition, focused on reducing cattle’s environmental impact; an assistant professor of forage production, to study increasing and improving alfalfa and corn production; and an assistant professor of agricultural engineering to research chemical and particulate emissions from animal agriculture.
Money for research and extension facilities comes from the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, the legislature and industry.
Increased contributions from industry — a focus in recent years — are helping maintain or boost funding from other sources, including grants, Michael Parrella, the college’s dean, told the legislature’s budget and agriculture committees in late January. Grant funding to the college has nearly tripled in the past seven years.
“We are building a national reputation,” he told a Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee hearing Jan. 27.
CAFE, in the state’s south-central region, aims to fulfill a broad mission given the dairy industry’s presence there. The meat science facility is needed by industry, researchers and students, Parrella said.
In Parma, completing the Idaho Center for Plant and Soil Health will allow for more work in technology-driven diagnostics, among other benefits, he told the Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee Jan. 26.
The nine research facilities, and extension offices in 42 of 44 counties and three tribal headquarters, develop and deliver research findings in an industry that produces about 20% of the state’s total economic output, he said.
Research and extension employs about 340. The education component of the College of Agriculture is funded separately.
The joint finance-appropriations committee will start setting agency budgets around the third week of February, said Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls. She co-chairs the committee.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.