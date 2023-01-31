University of Idaho Agricultural Research and  Extension Service is in line to receive a slight budget increase to pay for another round of hiring at the Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, the dairy research facility now under development.

Gov. Brad Little recommends a budget for the agency of $37.22 million for the July 1 fiscal year, up 4% from the current year. He calls for the legislature to approve hiring three more employees at CAFE, as it did in 2022.

