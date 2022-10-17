Dairy cows (copy)

The USDA has opened enrollment for the Dairy Margin Coverage Program.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

USDA has opened enrollment for 2023 coverage through the Dairy Margin Coverage Program, which ensures a margin of up to $9.50 per hundredweight of milk between milk prices and feed costs.

Last year, USDA’s Farm Service Agency took steps to improve coverage, especially for small- and mid-size dairies, including offering a new Supplemental DMC program and updating its feed cost formula to better address retroactive, current and future feed costs.

Tags

