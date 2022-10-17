USDA has opened enrollment for 2023 coverage through the Dairy Margin Coverage Program, which ensures a margin of up to $9.50 per hundredweight of milk between milk prices and feed costs.
Last year, USDA’s Farm Service Agency took steps to improve coverage, especially for small- and mid-size dairies, including offering a new Supplemental DMC program and updating its feed cost formula to better address retroactive, current and future feed costs.
The enrollment period ends Dec. 7.
“This year showed why enrolling in DMC makes good business sense,” Zach Ducheneaux, FSA administer, said in a press release.
“Early in the year, some economists predicted that DMC would not trigger any payments for the calendar year, but then fast forward to now, when we’re starting to see payments trigger and a return on investment,” he said.
While the calculated national all-milk price was $24.30 per hundredweight in August, the calculated feed price was $16.22 per hundredweight of milk, leaving a margin of $8.08. Producers who insured a margin of $9.50 will receive an indemnity payment of $1.42 per hundredweight of covered milk.
DMC payments to more than 17,000 dairy operations have triggered more than $47.9 million in indemnity payments for August, according to FSA.
An indemnity payment of $0.15 per hundredweight of milk is projected for September for producers who covered a $9.50 margin.
Last year, USDA introduced Supplemental DMC, which provided $42.8 million in payments to better help small- and mid-sized dairy operations that had increased production over the years but were not able to enroll the additional production. Supplemental DMC is also available for 2023.
Supplemental DMC coverage is applicable to calendar years 2021, 2022 and 2023. Eligible dairy operations with less than 5 million pounds of established production history may enroll supplemental pounds.
For producers who enrolled in Supplemental DMC in 2022, the supplemental coverage will automatically be added to the 2023 DMC contract that previously established a supplemental production history.
Producers who did not enroll in Supplemental DMC in 2022 can do so now. Producers should complete their Supplemental DMC enrollment before enrolling in 2023 DMC.
To enroll, producers will need to provide their 2019 actual milk marketings, which FSA uses to determine established production history.
In addition to DMC, USDA offers other risk management tools for dairy producers, including the Dairy Revenue Protection plan that protects against a decline in milk revenue (yield and price) and the Livestock Gross Margin plan, which provides protection against the loss of the market value of livestock minus the feed costs.
Both DRP and LGM livestock insurance policies are offered through the Risk Management Agency. Producers should contact their local crop insurance agent for more information.
