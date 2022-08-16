Twelve years ago, a wild idea popped into Alexis Negranti's head: Was it possible to turn sheep's milk into ice cream?

Sheep cheeses — including Manchego, Pecorino Romano and feta — were growing in popularity in the U.S market. But ice cream? Although she had never heard of someone making sheep's milk ice cream, the concept of starting a sheep dairy and creamery appealed to Negranti, marrying her love for animals with her passion for high-quality, delicious food.

