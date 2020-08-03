A bipartisan group of 61 senators last week sent a letter urging the Trump administration to prioritize market access for U.S. food exports by strengthening safeguards for the use of common food names.
U.S. dairy groups say the letter is a direct challenge to the European Union’s misuse of protections meant for valid geographic indications to block U.S. exports of generic food and wine names such as parmesan, bologna and chateau.
It’s a “very significant barrier that has been in play for some time" in terms of its significant impact on the dairy industry and dairy farmers, Tom Vilsack, president and CEO of U.S. Dairy Export Council, said in a media briefing on Monday.
Geographic indications have been used by the EU in negotiations with other countries to limit the access of U.S. cheeses and other agricultural products, he said.
“The EU has been very aggressive in their discussions and in their negotiations with bilateral agreements,” he said.
The EU has attempted to create a monopoly by suggesting countries limit the use of cheese names such as feta or asiago to products produced in the EU to gain access to EU markets, he said.
Geographic indications were specifically designed to protect a particular product from a particular region produced in a particular manner. The EU has taken that significantly beyond what they were designed for, he said.
The senators’ letter underscores the importance of the U.S. continuing to be aggressive in trade negotiations and work hard to ensure the EU is not successful, he said.
The letter encourages the administration to include the issue not just in the intellectual property title of trade agreements but as a core trade-related principle in a number of titles including agriculture, he said.
“This is a critically important issue,” Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of National Milk Producers Federation, said.
It is causing financial harm to dairy farmers, cooperatives and processors, he said.
“The harm will be compounded if the EU is allowed to continue to expand its product restrictions unchecked in the years to come,” he said.
A 2019 study commissioned by the Consortium for Common Food Names found if the EU is not stopped, it would result in the potential loss of more than 220,000 jobs across the U.S. supply chain and $70 billion in dairy farm income over 10 years.
“We want nothing more than the chance to compete toe-to-toe with European cheeses around the globe on a level playing field,” he said.
The EU’s fear of competing with U.S. cheeses and other high-quality foods is frankly unbecoming of the status of a mature and established 27-nation trading bloc, he said.
The U.S. has made progress on the issue but is still fighting with one hand tied behind its back, he said.
“It’s time that the U.S. advances a new and improved approach to trade negotiations that prioritizes this issue and secures specific promises to protect common food names,” he said.