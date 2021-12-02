Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., has introduced legislation requiring USDA to initiate national hearings on milk pricing in Federal Milk Marketing Orders.
The Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act would require the hearings to include “review and consideration of views and proposals of producers and the dairy industry on Class I skim milk price, including the ‘higher of’ formula … .”
Dairy farmers have been calling for reform in federal orders, particularly a return to the previous method of pricing Class I fluid milk using the “higher of” Class III or IV advance prices as the Class I mover.
The Class I mover — which sets the base price for Class I milk to which a location differential is added — was changed in 2019 to provide better risk management for fluid milk processors.
It went from the higher of Class III and IV to the "average of" plus 74 cents.
That change caused unintended consequences in 2020 when Class III prices skyrocketed due to government purchases of cheese for pandemic-related food boxes for the needy.
In addition, processors pulled milk out of federal order pools to avoid paying the high Class III prices. The value in those pools declined, leading to negative producer price differentials, or PPDs.
National Milk Producers Federation said Gillibrand’s legislation adds bipartisan momentum to a range of critical milk pricing discussions that dairy farmers are having through NMPF’s economic policy committee.
“NMPF is continuing to work with USDA and Congress on how best to remedy deficiencies in the Class I mover formula and fully recoup $750 million in unintended losses felt by farmers of all sizes,” said Jim Mulhern, NMPF president and CEO.
NMPF also is leading discussions on a broad range of Federal Milk Marketing Order reform issues important to producers in all regions of the country, he said.
“We look forward to pursuing policy improvements that will serve all dairy producers more equitably and effectively,” he said.
The American Dairy Coalition said the bill responds to producers' concerns.
The pricing inversions in 2020 resulted in net farm milk check losses estimated by Farm Bureau and others at $3 billion — over $700 million on Class I value alone, plus the impact of de-pooling and negative producer price differentials, the coalition said.
“Economists acknowledge that the current Class I method caps the benefit at 74 cents on Class I, which equates to about 20 cents per hundredweight nationally on the all-milk price. However, this ‘average plus’ method has no limits on the downside risk in the equation,” said Laurie Fischer, the coalition’s CEO.
“Our producers have suffered. They have lost confidence in the functioning of the FMMOs and the performance of their available risk-management tools — especially in their responsiveness to unexpected marketing conditions,” she said.
The bill was cosponsored by Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.