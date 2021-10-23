Members of the Schreiber Foods exports team celebrate Schreiber being named U.S. Dairy Exporter of the Year. From left, Alfiya Thomas, Liz LeCaptain, Elias Rivera, Jacob Bauman, Jason Stephens and Eddie Noriega.
The ability to nimbly adapt under the intense pressure of a global pandemic has made Schreiber Foods the Tom Camerlo Exporter of the Year.
The award is given by Dairy Foods magazine and sponsored by the U.S. Dairy Export Council in honor of Camerlo, a former USDEC chairman with a passionate vision to expand exports.
“We are super excited to have been chosen as the Exporter of the Year,” said Ron Dunford, Schreiber Foods president and CEO.
“This really does mean a lot to our Schreiber team and validates the hard work that they have put in during an extremely challenging year,” he said.
The employee-owned dairy company headquartered in Green Bay, Wis., has made logistical and other changes to serve its global customers during the COVID-19 crisis, and it has paid off.
In 2020, the company exported to more than 55 countries, achieving double-digit percentage increases in export volume. Schreiber is on track to exceed those totals this year, making it the best year for exports in the company’s 76-year history.
“The pandemic has challenged many of our member companies to make pivots,” said Krysta Harden, USDEC president and CEO.
“Schreiber stood out by adding new ports, carriers and routes to what was already one of the industry’s most advanced distribution networks,” she said.
Schreiber has more than 9,000 employees in 40 locations on five continents. According to Forbes magazine, Schreiber is the 81st largest private employer in the United States, with total annual sales exceeding $5 billion.
Schreiber’s consumer insights, risk management and culinary teams help customers drive their competitive edge, keep costs predictable and stable and drive menu innovation. Schreiber’s creative services team helps customers create impactful marketing tools and artwork that resonates with consumers around the globe.
Schreiber also has “boots on the ground” in other countries. It has a local sales presence in Latin America and most recently added Southeast Asia. Schreiber offers its customers a diverse team consisting of multilingual professionals with backgrounds in various functions like operations, supply chain and marketing.
The Exporter of the Year must be a U.S. dairy supplier that exemplifies leadership in advancing U.S. dairy exports, demonstrates a commitment to export market development and makes exports an integral part of its overall growth strategy.
