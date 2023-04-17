Scoular's Jerome, Idaho, facility

Scoular's Jerome, Idaho, facility will be expanded.

Scoular is breaking ground this month on a $20 million expansion at its feed blending facility in Jerome, Idaho, with targeted completion in spring 2024.

The company’s existing facility provides custom feed blends for dairy and beef producers.

