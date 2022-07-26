Scoular employees

Scoular employees joined in the groundbreaking for the University of Idaho research dairy north of Rupert on June 30.

 Bill Schaefer/Scoular

The University of Idaho’s Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment has received another boost in the form of a significant donation from Scoular.

The company is donating $500,000 to help fund the project, which includes the largest research dairy in the country that will focus on sustainability.

