“Home for the Holidays” could be the theme song at Sargento Foods this season as the company expects the increase in people eating at home will bolster its cheese sales.
“Ever since the COVID-19 … hit in 2020, we have seen definitely a shift in consumer behavior towards more in-home eating,” said Chris McCarthy, Sargento’s vice president of pricing and demand planning.
Market research company NDP has reported a 2% shift from away-from-home eating to in-home eating. That might not sound like a lot, but it represents millions of eating occasions across the U.S. each year, he said.
“So this consumer behavior seems to be sticking around,” he said during the latest “Dairy Download” podcast.
While more at-home eating was initially pandemic related, it now seems to be more about inflation, he said.
“Eating out has definitely become more expensive,” he said.
As a company that sells sliced and shredded cheese for in-home usage, Sargento is certainly benefiting from people staying at home opting for sandwiches, mac and cheese and other cheesy dishes, he said.
The company is seeing other trends in consumer preferences as well.
First is consumers are more interested in enjoying the traditional experience of real natural cheese. Not only are they shifting away from processed cheese but also shifting away from reduced fat varieties of natural cheese and thinner cuts, he said.
“In fact, thicker slices and traditional shreds that replicate the experience of eating cheese shredded right off the block are really starting to gain momentum,” he said.
The second trend is an increase in snacking, he said.
“This whole snacking behavior has really increased in popularity over the past decade. … There’s a lot of snacking behavior that is included in … everybody’s routine these days,” he said.
“So based on that behavior, we know that natural cheese really has some great credentials for on-the-go wholesome snacking,” he said.
In addition, he thinks Sargento’s snacking options are also being used as meal replacements and meal add-ons, he said.
Sargento is anticipating solid holiday demand this year with more in-home eating and fewer meals consumed outside the home, he said.
“We do anticipate that holidays sales will be in line with the sales numbers we’ve seen the last couple of years. And for context, this really is a significant increase versus prepandemic volume,” he said.
But he thinks retailer marketing will be a little different this year.
“It’s become pretty clear already that retailers are trying to get an earlier jump on holiday shopping this year,” he said.
Amazon had an additional Prime Day earlier in October, which caused a lot of other retailers to react with their own seasonal deals. And Black Friday shopping has become less of a thing due to the pandemic, he said.
That’s given retailers an opportunity to spread out their deals and draw in shoppers for a more sustained period of time leading up to the holidays, he said.
“I believe food shopping is going to be pretty similar. I think retailers are going to want to get shoppers in early, attract them with promotions that … hadn’t been in place the last couple of years and then maintain their loyalty with sustaining promotional activity throughout the holiday season,” he said.
