A Washington milk bottler has been fined more than $1.8 million for violations found by safety inspectors investigating why a worker’s hand was crushed, the state Department of Labor and Industries said Tuesday.
The fine against Andersen Dairy, also known as Andersen Plastics, of Battle Ground is the second-largest safety and health penalty ever levied by L&I. The largest was handed to an oil refinery where seven were killed by an explosion in 2010.
The agency cited Andersen’s record in imposing the stiff fine. The company was cited for what L&I classified as “willful and serious violations” in 2014, 2015 and 2018.
At least 10 incidents — including some involving amputations, crushing injuries and broken bones — have occurred over the past six years, according to L&I.
In the most recent case, the worker’s hand was crushed March 12 while she was trying to unjam a plastic bottle-molding machine, an L&I spokesman said.
The next day, inspectors found 22 violations, mostly related to procedures for shutting off power while employees put limbs and bodies in machinery.
L&I calculated an $8,400 penalty for each violation and multiplied each by 10 because of the company’s safety record, the spokesman said. The fine totaled $1.848 million.
The agency said 16 workers were exposed to the hazards caused by the violations on the day of the inspection.
“We’ve explained to the employer how to prevent injuries from these hazards in the past and have yet to see a sustained adoption of safe procedures on the production lines,” Anne Soiza, assistant director of the Division of Occupational Safety and Health, said in a statement.
A message left with the company seeking comment was not returned.
According to the company’s website, Andersen Dairy has been producing milk since 1966 and began manufacturing bottles in 1980. The business also has a transportation company, Green Willow Trucking, according to the website.
L&I fined Tesoro Refining and Marketing Co. almost $2.4 million for alleged violations found after the deadly explosion at its refinery in Anacortes. The matter is still pending.
An administrative judge dismissed the violations in 2017, but the three-member Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals reinstated the case last year.