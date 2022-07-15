Installing automation on a dairy can be a big investment, and the most important thing farmers want to know is the expected return on that investment, or ROI.
What might be the best automation when it comes to ROI is specific to each dairy, so we do take a lot of time to evaluate that, said Richard Franta, a capital sales specialist with DeLaval.
“You have to look at your dairy and see what your current gaps are and be able to understand how big of an investment you’re looking to make in automation and what sort of money payback you’re going to get from it over time,” he said.
DeLaval has an ROI calculator that uses information from a dairy’s current system, production levels and other data to compare ROI of different automation systems, he said during the latest “Dairy Stream” podcast.
“That system generates data on what we’d expect your performance to be in a rotary or in robots,” he said.
The size of the herd will also help dictate what a farmer is willing to spend and how he’s trying to change his labor force, he said.
“If you’re a medium-size herd, you could look at getting robots and be very efficient. But perhaps you could also look at getting a small rotary that can be operated by a single person,” he said.
Investigating both those options will help a farmer understand the change in his labor force, he said.
For a large herd, a farmer should dive deep into how he wants to manage those cows, house cows and milk cows, whether that’s in robots or a rotary, he said.
“Once you’ve established those items, you can better decide which direction we’re heading,” he said.
In addition to ROI and labor goals, there are other factors to consider when transitioning to automation from either a tie-stall stanchion barn or a parlor, he said.
First off for a stanchion barn is whether tie-stall cows are used to moving at all for their feed and water or have those been brought to them their entire life, he said.
“We don’t simply unlock cows one day and expect them to start using a robot,” he said.
Hoof health is another thing to consider. Cows will have to be able to comfortably move throughout the barn on a healthy set of hooves and legs,” he said.
“Having a plan for cow flow to the robot will be an important step in making the transition into robotics automation,” he said.
Those cows could also benefit from milk meters if the farmer wants to stay with his pipeline in the tie-stall herd. If he’s looking to expand, he could consider a small rotary, he said.
For a parlor herd, those free-stall cows are used to moving throughout the barn for feed, water and milking, he said.
But it takes good planning of how a new rotary or robot will be placed, whether the milk house is big enough and up to date or whether they have to add on to the facility, he said.