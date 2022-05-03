Inflation, product availability and logistical issues are all weighing on dairy markets, leaving many in the industry questioning what’s ahead for demand.
Sales revenue is up due to higher prices, but volumes are down, said Mike Brown, dairy supply chain director for the Kroger Co., the nation’s second-largest grocery chain.
“The big question for everybody is prices are high, there’s some instability in world markets but there’s also not a lot of expectation for increase supply of milk and what is that going to mean in the longer term,” he said.
“I think there’s a lot of concern on price risk and also, I think, bigger-than-ever supply risk,” he said.
The shortage of supply and the cost of goods are both hurting the availability of products, he said.
Kroger isn’t offering all of its cheese items because it can’t get the packaging, and it’s carrying higher inventories across the company because it’s concerned about supply reliability, he said.
“So we’re keeping more inventory so we have more time to recover,” he said.
Ontime delivery for grocery stores industrywide has fallen below 50% for national brands. The COVID-19 pandemic had a big effect this winter, but a lot of it is packaging availability, he said.
“We’re delaying new product introduction on shelves because we can’t get the box or the carton or the wrapping to put it in,” he said.
A lot of packaging for domestic products comes from China, and China prioritizes what gets to go out of port — whether it’s importance or revenue or political connection, he said.
“The entire grocery business is struggling to keep shelves full,” he said.
It’s difficult to speculate whether the supply chain constrictions are short-term or long-term, he said.
As for demand, dairy has a couple of things in its favor. Costs of vegetable oils, plant proteins — everything — are through the roof, so dairy is not competitively less advantaged. And it’s still the best buy for quality protein, he said.
“I think we’re very competitive from the standpoint of what we can give the consumer for the price, and I think that will continue to help us,” he said.
Dairy demand might decline a little, but it’s going to be fairly stable, he said.
The U.S. is starting to see a little drop-off in discretionary spending, at least anecdotally, said Ted Jacoby, CEO of T.C. Jacoby and Co., which markets dairy products.
But food expenditures are not going to be the first thing consumers cut. Demand ahead will be a matter of macroeconomics, he said.
“I would start with the question of how well is our economy going to hold up between now and the end of the year. And I think it’s probably going to be fine, but I don’t see the kind of demand we’ve seen the last six months over the course of the next six to nine months,” he said.
He expects the trend of more revenue but less volume will continue through the rest of the year. He thinks demand will struggle a little, but prices aren’t going to drop drastically because global milk supply is restricted, he said.