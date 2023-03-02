BC Idaho State Capitol close (1).jpg

Idaho State Capitol

 Brad Carlson/Capital Press

The Idaho Senate will consider a bill that would allow restricted driver’s licenses for people who cannot prove legal residency.

The Senate Transportation Committee on Feb. 28 voted to send the legislation to the full Senate without a recommendation.

