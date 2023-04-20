Hay crop (copy)

Swathing alfalfa. University of Idaho researchers hope to find out more about a newly discovered virus that impacts the crop.

 Capital Press File

Researchers are trying to determine the impact the recently discovered Snake River Alfalfa Virus will have on farmers and dairy producers in south-central Idaho.

University of Idaho plant virologist Alexander Karasev and UI Extension entomologist Erik Wenninger recently received a three-year, $300,000 National Institute of Food and Agriculture grant to study the virus.

