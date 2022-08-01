Like most of the dairy export regions in the world, milk production in Europe has been hindered by high input costs. But other factors signal a more permanent reduction in milk output in the European Union.
Milk production in the EU was down 1.6% year over year in May, according to the European Commission. It was also down 1.4% year over year in June, according to the International Dairy Foods Association.
“Input costs were already an issue last year, but Russia’s war in Ukraine has made the situation much worse,” said Jukka Likitalo, secretary general of Eucolait, which represents European dairy traders and processors.
Supply chain and labor challenges and extreme weather haven’t helped. But other factors decreasing milk production are more structural, he said during the latest “Dairy Download” podcast.
“We are seeing farmers leaving the industry and, in many cases, the next generation is not really willing to take over,” he said.
A lot of dairy farms are also switching to crop production, which tends to be a bit more lucrative. Being a dairy farmer is a tough 24/7 job and doesn’t even pay that well, he said.
“And the rather negative perception of dairy farming is another growing problem as the climate discussion has become quite overheated or even toxic” in some European countries, he said.
A big game-changer has been the new policy direction in Europe under the “so-called Green Deal." A key part of that strategy is to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 and become a carbon-neutral continent by 2050, he said.
“Some studies on the farm-to-fork strategy (the food policy component of the Green Deal) estimate that we could see declines of EU milk output of around 10% in the next eight years or so,” he said.
The effects of the strategy are more prevalent in western European countries, which are under strong pressure from the public to reduce emissions. It seems to be particularly strong in Germany and France, the two main milk-producing countries, he said.
“In addition to that, you already see legislative action happening in countries or areas with intensive agricultural systems and which also have high levels of nitrate and phosphate in the soil,” he said.
There’s definitely some or even a lot of pushback from the farming community in particular. But he thinks businesses have also realized this is sort of the direction things are going and have started to adapt, he said.
Inevitably, the lower milk output is going to be reducing availability for exports, and that’s already shown up in trade performance so far this year, he said.
“My guess would be that European exporters will be losing market share permanently,” he said.
He also thinks there’ll be a growing focus on cheese and value-added ingredients, to the detriment of commodity powders.
The question is to what extent export markets will be considered as secondary in comparison to domestic demand needs, he said.
“The slowdown in milk output is a big concern for sure,” he said.
