European milk production is down because of climate policies, public perception and other issues, a dairy industry leader says.

Like most of the dairy export regions in the world, milk production in Europe has been hindered by high input costs. But other factors signal a more permanent reduction in milk output in the European Union.

Milk production in the EU was down 1.6% year over year in May, according to the European Commission. It was also down 1.4% year over year in June, according to the International Dairy Foods Association.

