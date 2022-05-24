TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Reed’s Dairy has added Twin Falls to its line-up of retail locations featuring ice cream made at its original Idaho Falls location.
“We’re just really excited to be here,” Alan Reed, president of the family business, said during ribbon-cutting ceremonies on May 20.
Reed’s Dairy creates more than 100 flavors of ice cream, rotating flavors in its retail locations where customers can get cones, cups or tubs to take home. The stores feature 18 to 24 flavors.
In 2009, Saveur Magazine described Reed’s ice cream as “creamy, dreamy” and “almost supernaturally sumptuous” with the author saying, “I have found none better.”
In addition to ice cream, Reed’s produces cheddar cheese, cheese curds, custom ice cream mixes and all varieties of fluid milk. Those products are also available in its stores and online. It maintains retail stores in Idaho Falls, Ammon, Boise, Kuna, Meridian and now Twin Falls.
The company also home delivers in eastern Idaho and the Treasure Valley. Along with a large variety of dairy products, it offers eggs, produce and other local food products.
“We have increased how much milk and products we are running in our plant over the years. We have accomplished this through some remodeling,” Reed said.
Over the past two years, Reed’s has been increasing its ability to blend ice cream mixtures more efficiently, he said.
The new Twin Falls location was an ice cream shop that bought Reed’s ice cream. The owners moved to Utah, and Reed’s stepped in.
“I always liked the location. It just seemed like the next step for us,” he said.
“I think we’re going to continue to grow the number of stores we have,” he said, adding that northern Utah is a possibility.
Reed’s milk is supplied by about 2,000 cows, with 250 owned by Reed’s and the rest in partnership with a dairy in Terreton, about 40 miles northwest of Idaho Falls.
“The herd keeps growing a little bit,” he said.
The dairy operation was started by Reed’s father, LeRoy, and uncles Larry and Dave in 1955. In high school, the brothers raised hogs. When LeRoy and Dave went off to Korea, Larry decided he wasn’t that fond of hogs and bought dairy cows.
The operation started with 24 cows, and people would bring their own bottles and buy milk from the brothers at the farm. That lasted about six to eight months until the health department stepped in, LeRoy said.
Reed’s Dairy started processing its milk in 1962. Down the road, Alan had the idea to make ice cream and took a short course on the process at North Carolina State University.
He wanted to make an all-natural ice cream with no preservatives, LeRoy said.
Alan developed a formula — still used today — and the family’s ice cream business was born. That business soon outgrew the milk-bottling business, he said.
“If it hadn’t been for the ice cream … we probably wouldn’t have survived. In our early years it was a tough go,” he said.
Those were the days of milk wars, when no one wanted to see small dairies survive, he said.
The business thrived — now with six retail stores and six home delivery trucks and five wholesale delivery trucks.
“I can’t believe it. We never dreamed it would go where it has. It’s a dream come true,” he said.