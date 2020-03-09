It appears an end to California’s long-standing quota program is just a matter of time.
The question is whether it’ll be a sudden death or a gradual expiration.
The program assesses all Grade A milk producers and pays a premium to those owning quota. It was first implemented in 1969 through the state milk marketing order to ensure a stable and adequate supply of milk for fluid consumption.
Critics say that purpose is now accomplished by the California Federal Milk Marketing Order, which producers approved in 2018.
Stop QIP (Quota Implementation Plan) Tax Coalition is hoping for a speedy demise of quota, filing a lawsuit and a petition to terminate the program.
United Dairy Families of California, however, favors a longer, more orderly end to the program, circulating a petition to sunset the quota in five years to give quota holders time to plan for the future.
Like most California dairy producers, Craig Gordon — who organized Stop QIP — voted to retain the quota program if producers voted to join the federal order system.
But he had a change of heart when he saw how much he was paying into the program and realized how damaging quota is to struggling producers, he said.
It’s simply a tax with no benefit to the majority of dairy producers, he said.
“The federal order does all the pricing, so it (quota) has no function anymore,” he said.
He said he pays about $29,000 a month into quota and figures he’s paid more than $3.6 million over the past 10 years — and he knows others who pay more than $110,000 a month.
“You know what we get back? Zero,” he said.
Assessments amount to about $12 million a month, or $144 million a year.
That’s being taken out of dairy producers’ pockets and going into the pockets of 300 who have enough quota to see a benefit, he said.
“It’s crazy,” he said.
People always talk about quota as an asset, never a liability. But it’s a big liability for the majority of producers, he said.
“We just want a level playing field,” he said.
Quota is a complicated and emotional issue, Dino Giacomazzi, a spokesman for United Dairy Families of California, said.
Some people on the extremes want to terminate it immediately or do nothing, he said. But there’s a group in the middle trying to bring unity, he said.
UDFC has been seeking a consensus and is supported by 700 dairy producers across the spectrum, he said.
“We believe the vast majority of the industry wants something in the middle,” he said.
Quota has been around for 50 years, generations have built their business around it, people have invested in it and it’s a billion-dollar asset. But people also understand there are producers who don’t want to keep paying for it, he said.
Many quota owners, who supported joining the federal marketing order, felt their quota investment would have been better protected. This has created a moral dilemma for many in the industry, he said.
The proposal to sunset the program, which was developed with producer input, would give people time to adjust their business models and avoid the disruption of a sudden termination, he said.
“We want the producers to have the right to vote on the fate of quota; it shouldn’t be decided by a judge,” he said.
Stop QIP’s lawsuit seeks to terminate quota on the grounds it was implemented illegally, a claim the California Department of Food and Agriculture is contesting, he said.
“That’s not the right way to do it,” he said.
And Stop QIP’s petition for a referendum on quota, if implemented, would result in a lower voting threshold than what was originally needed to retain the program.
“The QIP was implemented with a 65% referendum and should not be voted out with a 50% referendum,” he said.
STOP QIP’s petition was signed by 268 qualified dairy producers, meaning the wishes of more than 900 other producers need to be considered, he said.
“We want to unite the industry and solve the problem. Unfortunately, Stop QIP is doing everything it can to keep the industry divided, he said.