The U.S. dairy industry has experienced growing pains for some time, with producers and processors calling for milk pricing reform in Federal Milk Marketing Orders.
But large discounts in farmers’ milk checks during the early months of the COVID pandemic has intensified the call for reform.
That magnified the weaknesses in the federal order system and opened people’s eyes to the magnitude of the issue, said Mitch Davis, managing partner of Davis Family Dairies in Le Sueur, Minn., and a board member of the Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative.
After more than a year of research, engaging stakeholders and participating in a multi-state task force, Edge recently released its priorities for reforming federal orders. The proposal calls for flexibility and fairness with a strong focus on the producer-processor relationship.
“The producer and processor need each other, it’s a synergistic relationship. And both parties are going to have to have dialogue to understand challenges and concerns of the other party… ,” he said during the latest “Dairy Stream” podcast.
“I think there’s going to have to be a lot of teamwork, a lot of discussion, a lot of empathy,” he said.
The goal is a system that’s equitable, functional and fair for both parties. It doesn’t help the processor to have unsuccessful and unprofitable producers, and vice versa, he said.
“So I think there’s plenty of motivation for both parties to proceed with good, quality, sincere discussions and candid discussions to get something that can be made more functional for both parties,” he said.
Marin Bozic, a dairy economist at the University of Minnesota and an advisory member on Edge’s board of directors, said federal orders still serve an important role. They put a check on the market power of buyers and provide price discovery, he said.
However, the industry needs to recognize the market is not the same as it was 25 or more years ago.
“So if federal orders are to remain relevant in all parts of the country, then they also need to adjust to specific circumstances of that milkshed. And those circumstances are different in the Southeast versus Upper Midwest versus Pacific Northwest,” he said.
That’s where flexibility comes in. Federal orders need to be updated so farmers have a meaningful, effective risk-management strategy, he said.
“The fairness in contracting is recognition that the relationship between a producer and a processor is getting more textured, it’s getting more complex,” he said.
It’s no longer just buying and selling milk, it’s now also about farm practices, sustainability and contributions to climate change. A producer also needs to know he’s being treated fairly in different processor business models, he said.
Edge’s proposal is a set of common-sense principals designed to strengthen the trust between producers and processors and is the only proposal that can give a new lease on life to federal orders, he said.
“Without a proposal such as ours, we either risk losing federal orders … or they will become some shriveled down, irrelevant version of their past self or they will continue to exist but more and more milk will just not be a part of it,” he said.
