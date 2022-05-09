2021 was a record year for U.S. dairy exports in both volume and value despite logistical issues tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year exporters face even more challenges, according to industry analysts.
To start, constrained U.S. milk production and strong domestic demand are limiting some opportunities for export growth, said William Loux, vice president of global economic affairs for the U.S. Dairy Export Council.
There are also continued logistical problems on the West Coast, and what’s happening with China continues to be a major issue, he said during the latest “Dairy Defined” podcast.
The final thing is relatively high prices, which is causing lower-income consumers in key markets to push back at grocery stores, he said.
“So, as a result of that, we’re seeing a little bit more subdued export performance to start the year, at least as far as volume goes,” he said.
On a value basis, dairy exports are starting the year very strong due to higher prices and more exports of higher-value products — cheese, butter and high-protein whey, he said.
“So that’s kind of creating this mismatch between total volume, at least to start the year, though I think the second half of the year will be much better compared to value…,” he said.
Stephen Cain, director of economic research and analysis at the National Milk Producers Federation, said he expects some pushback from more price-sensitive regions, such as Sub-Sahara Africa, the Middle East and North Africa.
In addition, the U.S. is still having problems getting product out of the West Coast and the buildup and backlog at Chinese ports is a growing issue, he said.
“COVID-induced lockdowns throughout the region have grown in number and intensity and the amount of people that are being locked down. That’s effectively shut down some of these ports,” he said.
As of late April, there were more than 500 vessels waiting to berth outside Chinese ports, he said.
“That backlog is really going to have an impact on global supply chain as well as Chinese demand moving forward,” he said.
But there are some bright spots in the export picture. High-value whey protein has been positive and saw some strong growth last year, he said.
“I think we’ll continue to see that this year, especially in the countries like Japan and South Korea that focus on healthy aging, healthy living,” he said.
Global cheese demand also remains strong, he said.
“I think we’ll continue to see that throughout 2022, especially as regions continue to reopen, things get back to normal, he said.
Southeast Asia has had intermittent lockdowns throughout the pandemic. But things are getting back to normal, and that’s going to be a boom for demand within the region, he said.
While dairy export volume might struggle to start the year, the U.S. is on a really good trajectory in terms of total export portfolio increasing and higher value in the back half of the year and in the years ahead, Loux said.