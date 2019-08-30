Substances used in some types of firefighting foam and household products since the 1940s are causing new concern for U.S. dairy producers.
They’re called PFAS — short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — and this year led to the demise of a 4,000-cow dairy in Clovis, N.M.
Elevated levels of the chemicals showed up in of the dairy’s wells last summer and were found in the milk, according to media reports. The contamination on the dairy has been linked to nearby Cannon Air Force Base and its former use of firefighting foam containing the compound.
“This is a rather new item that I continue to hear a lot of concerns about throughout the country,” Laurie Fischer, CEO of the American Dairy Coalition, said in a webinar on the issue hosted by the coalition.
Some states are moving rapidly on new regulatory or compliance policies, she said.
PFAS are an emerging contaminant in the environment, but the risks are not yet fully understood, Matt Schroeder, an environmental engineer with the Dragon Corp., said.
About 5,000 PFAS compounds exist, but only a little is known about a handful of them. But it’s been determined the substances might have some health risks at low levels, he said.
The substances repel water and oil, reduce friction and are temperature-resistant. In addition to some types of firefighting foam, PFAS are used in such items as carpets, non-stick cookware, outdoor gear, clothing, cosmetics and food packaging, he said.
One reason they are a concern is they accumulate in humans and the environment. They are also mobile in the environment and don’t break down naturally, he said.
They are typically found in the environment where they or the products containing them are manufactured and where firefighting foams have been used. They are regulated differently depending on location, and there is no one enforceable standard, he said.
New regulations are coming, Leah Ziemba, partner in the Michael Best law firm, said.
In 2009, the federal Environmental Protection Agency issued a provisional drinking water advisory for two PFAS compounds at 200 and 400 parts per trillion, respectively. In 2016, it issued another advisory for those two compounds at 70 ppt.
To put things in perspective, 1 ppt is equivalent to one grain of sand in an Olympic-size swimming pool, she said.
In February, the agency issued an action plan that included considering setting a maximum contamination level in drinking water.
But states and environmental groups have been frustrated with what they perceive as EPA’s lack of leadership on the issue, and some states have stepped in and set limits. Those drinking water standards range from 13 ppt to 70 ppt, she said.
“Also, states are becoming more aggressive in regulating PFAS in consumer products,” she said.
Washington, for example, has banned PFAS in food packaging.
Wisconsin is moving rapidly to regulate PFAS. It has started the process to set a groundwater standard, with a recommended standard of 20 ppt for the combined level of two PFAS compounds.
In addition, the state has requested sampling of influent and effluent at 130 wastewater treatment plants for 36 PFAS compounds.
“I think the path that Wisconsin’s taken is a good example of what can happen and how quickly,” she said.