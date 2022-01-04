A dispute resolution panel has sided with the U.S. against Canada's efforts to restrict access to its dairy markets. Under the USMCA trade treaty, Canada is required to provide more access for U.S. dairy products.
The U.S. has prevailed in its dispute with Canada over access to Canadian markets for U.S. dairy products.
A dispute resolution panel convened under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement found Canada’s use of tariff rate quotas to unfairly restrict U.S. dairy products is inconsistent with its USMCA obligations.
The panel agreed with the U.S. that Canada is breaching its commitments by reserving the vast majority of TRQs exclusively for processors, who have little incentive to import U.S. dairy products.
A tariff-rate quota applies a preferential rate to a predetermined quantity of imports. Any imports above that quantity are subject to significantly higher tariffs.
With the bulk of TRQ access reserved for processors, only a small amount is left for distributors — and retailers have no access to TRQs, Shawna Morris, vice president for trade with the U.S. Dairy Export Council and National Milk Producers Federation said in an earlier interview with Capital Press.
“It’s these latter two groups that we think have the strongest incentives to actually purchase U.S. dairy products,” she said.
The U.S. and Canada negotiated specific market access terms covering a wide variety of dairy products, said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of National Milk Producers Federation.
“But instead of playing by those mutually agreed upon rules, Canada ignored its commitments. As a result, U.S. dairy farmers and exporters have been unable to make full use of USMCA’s benefits,” he said.
The office of the U.S. Trade Representative brought the case in May after trying to resolve the matter through consultations with Canadian officials.
“We expect Canada to abide by its commitments so that the American dairy industry can fully access the Canadian markets just as USMCA promised,” said Krysta Harding, president and CEO of U.S. Dairy Export Council.
The dairy access case is the first dispute panel proceeding brought under USMCA.
USDEC and NMPF certainly hope and expect that Canada will comply, Morris told Capital Press.
“Flouting the first ruling of USMCA would set a terrible precedent for the integrity of the dispute settlement tool and, certainly, that should be a priority for Canada as well,” she said.
That said, USMCA provides a process for leveling compensation measures — retaliatory tariffs — if Canada does not comply, she said.
“The level of compensation would get decided by the panel that heard the case,” she said.
