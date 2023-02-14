Pandemic trends continue to influence consumer food purchases, but the effects are retreating somewhat as life gets back to normal.
It’s the boomerang effect, said Darren Seifer, executive director and food and beverage analyst for NDP Group.
“Think about 2020 as the year that behaviors went far away from the norm, and now the boomerang is back but not to the exact same spot that we left them in 2019,” he said during the latest “Dairy Download” podcast.
Products whose popularity grew during the pandemic are now starting to recede but are still elevated. Products that plummeted during the pandemic are starting to recover but aren’t fully back to 2019 levels, he said.
“Things like butter, milk and ice cream … they’re still selling higher than they were in the pre-pandemic level, but they’re off the highs from 2020,” he said.
People are going to the workplace, traveling and getting out of the home, so the need for convenient, time-saving products is starting to rebound, he said.
“There was a period in 2020 when eggs overtook cold cereal as the top thing people had for breakfast. They had the time to do it,” he said.
But now that consumers are on the go again, cold cereal is back on top, he said.
E-commerce is experiencing the same thing. Before the pandemic about 30% of consumers surveyed said they had made online food purchases in the previous 30 days. That jumped to 45% when the pandemic hit and has settled down to 40%, he said.
“So here, too, is a boomerang effect. It shot up, now it’s down but still elevated compared to the pre-pandemic level,” he said.
Inflation has also impacted food purchases as consumers’ wallets are being stretched.
“The thing about groceries is that that’s always going to be a priority for consumers,” he said. It’s about sustenance, survival. Consumers can put off other purchases such as mobile phones or apparel, and they are definitely doing that, he said.
“So as grocery prices have increased, we are still seeing consumers prioritize that. The dollar sales have increased, whereas we’re starting to see softness outside,” he said.
Consumers will prioritize groceries, but they will also make choices, he said.
“So private label and value brands have been growing at the expense of mainstream and premium brands, he said.
Private labels have outpaced brands in 13 of the top 15 dairy categories, reversing the trend in 2021 when branded items took over some of those categories, he said.
Where consumers are paring down is on foodservice, pulling back from full service restaurants and going to quick service restaurants, he said.
Consumers are always adapting to higher prices at the grocery store because it’s priority No.1. But there are signs that prices are moderating, and consumers need that, he said.
“They need predictability in what they’re going to spend in the grocery store. If they can get that predictability, then that will give them a sense of comfort to spend elsewhere … not just general merchandise and foodservice but also to national brands and premium brands,” he said.
