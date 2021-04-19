Transportation is critical to the U.S. dairy industry to move milk from farms to processing plants and then to ship dairy products to domestic and overseas markets.
But the pandemic has made all modes of transportation — shipping, trucking and rail — more difficult.
The U.S. economy has been speeding up due to massive government stimulus. Meanwhile, everything is slowing down on the supply side, Phil Plourd, president of Blimling and Associates, said in the latest “Blimling Breakdown” webinar.
Looking at overseas transportation, shipping slowdowns, port delays, a shortage of containers and labor issues are all challenging overseas trade, he said.
On average, ships at the Port of Los Angeles are taking eight or more days to get unloaded, he said. That's more than twice as long as normal.
“So we have major logjams at the ports,” he said.
The pandemic accelerated e-commerce, and it’s still going strong. A lot of goods are coming from China and elsewhere overseas, and freight rates from Asia to the West Coast are high, he said.
“This puts sort of a premium on getting stuff here and getting it here as quickly as possible. It’s become more cost effective to send empty containers out of the U.S.,” he said.
It’s more cost-effective to send ships back to Asia with empty containers to bring in another load of iPhones and Pelotons (stationary bicycles) than to wait to load dairy products or other goods, he said.
“So this is part of the challenge that we’re facing from an export perspective in the dairy industry,” he said.
In addition, there’s been a moderate slowdown in shipping capacity, with world trade flattening in 2017 and 2018, he said.
“We had not been preparing for a demand surge in 2020,” he said.
“It’s not only the boats, shipping containers are in extremely short supply,” he said.
The situation has consequences for U.S. dairy exports. About 41% of the value of all U.S. dairy sales in 2020 went to Asia. The challenge recently is suppliers, who have product and at good prices, have been forced to tell interested Asian buyers they have a hard time getting it to them in a timely fashion due to the container shortage and shipping delays, he said.
“When people talk about the freight issue and exports, that’s where the rubber is meeting the road,” he said.
Looking ahead, another $1.9 trillion stimulus bill and the relative health of the U.S. economy will continue to buoy import demand. And the economic incentive to ship empty containers out of the U.S. will probably persist into the second half of the year, he said.
On the positive side, vaccinations, improving safety and rising wages should help boost staffing levels at U.S. ports, and companies are racing to add container capacity, he said.
“So the bottom line, as we see it, time and money will solve this problem. But it’s not really going to loosen up much until later in 2021 or early 2022,” he said.
More workers at the ports and more containers are going to become available because economics and markets work, but it’s not going to happen by May or June, he said.