Dairy supply chains have had to adjust quickly to the sudden shutdown of restaurant traffic, stay-at-home orders and consumers flocking to grocery stores.
Eventually things will ease, and demand between foodservice and retail outlets would be expected to fall back in balance.
But that might not be the case, as trends fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic could be lasting, Phil Plourd, president of Blimling and Associates said.
Capital Press asked Plourd what he expected in dairy markets over the next 12 to 18 months.
“My confidence about the next 12 to 18 minutes is pretty shaky,” he said.
But he did offer some insights on what might influence markets moving forward.
“On the demand side, the current situation has accelerated things that were already happening,” he said.
One of those is online food delivery. Before the pandemic, Morgan Stanley was projecting online food delivery services would hold a 12% share in the food delivery market by 2022. That projection now is 16%, growing to more than 25% by 2025, he said.
Companies with the technical structure in place to make things easy for consumers probably will be ahead of the game, he said.
Another trend fueled by the pandemic is more people working from home. If a significant amount of them are OK with continuing to do so, employers will be on board because it’s cheaper, he said.
“What does that do for restaurant demand?” he asked.
Coffee shops are hurting, and coffee is milk’s best friend. If the demand for morning coffee and breakfast drive-thru is lost, the question is whether that demand is picked up at home, he said.
There is also some evidence that people are less interested in living in the city, he said.
“We’re already seeing that,” he said.
But with more people working from home, that trend could grow — resulting in less eating out, he said.
There are still a lot of questions on whether some of these trends will stick beyond the next six to nine months, he said.
But he does expect shifts in demand to continue.
“We’re going to see an evolution in how we eat and where we eat with some implication for dairy products. Dairy manufacturers and marketers are going to have to adapt to some pretty profound changes,” he said.
But products focused on convenience and price will continue to do well, he said.
Some changes in how and where people eat have been good for dairy, he said.
“So far, dairy consumption on the home front has definitely held its own,” he said.
As people move away from the big-city steakhouse and stay at home, it might be good for dairy, he said.
Analysts still don’t have a full sense of whether the demand loss at restaurants is being filled at home. There’s not enough data to know yet, but there’s certainly anecdotal evidence trickling in along those lines, he said.