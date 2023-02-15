The COVID-19 pandemic drove sales at grocery stores with more people eating at home, and it’s a trend that’s likely to continue, according to one food industry insider.
Consumers’ food purchases pivoted in 2020 from spending about 50 cents of every food dollar away from home to almost nothing in the first few months of the pandemic, said Mark Baum, chief collaboration officer and senior vice president of industry relations at FMI — the Food Industry Association.
Retailers started winning back and enhancing meal occasions and enhancing their reputation, he said during the latest “Dairy Download” podcast.
Even when they were doing a good job with things like on-premise dining or food for takeout pre-pandemic, they weren’t top of mind for consumers when they thought about meal occasion, he said.
“During the pandemic, grocers really became sort of that last vestige of normalcy for a lot of shoppers, so they really built their brand equity … they became more of a destination in the minds of shoppers,” he said.
The pandemic created a new consumer mindset, he said.
“Many folks cooked meals at home for the first time or they rediscovered their kitchens. They were inspired by the fact that maybe cooking a lot of these meals were less intimidating than they thought they would be,” he said.
Online grocery shopping increased as well. While that’s dropped off some, the percentage of shoppers doing some of their shopping online is still pretty high and a good bit higher than pre-pandemic levels, he said.
The best shopper turns out to be the omni shopper, those who buy online and in-store. Their online purchases are accretive to what they buy in-store. They’re not cannibalizing, they take advantage of both, he said.
Curbside delivery is definitely popular, and home delivery is becoming more popular, particularly in certain regions and certain segments of the population.
“It’s a little bit more difficult from a retail standpoint, not so much from a fulfillment perspective but from an operating cost model perspective,” he said.
That’s because retailers are providing, or through third-party partners, all the labor that in-store consumers were doing for themselves, he said.
“It is definitely evolving, and the hybrid shopping experience … is transforming the retail landscape. But we think overall that the benefits of omni channel are here to stay, and over time we will be refining our ability to deliver on the promise,” he said.
There’s going to be more and more refinement of e-commerce sites to make it easier for consumers to navigate, he said.
The ways in which products are being picked and orders are being fulfilled continue to change. A lot of retailers are now experimenting with dark stores with micro-fulfillment centers or picking in-store or doing hybrids of those things.
“In an ideal world, most grocers would say, ‘I’d love to do it all,’” he said.
But they either don’t have the workforce to do it, can’t afford it or have to get to scale, he said.
“All of those things are going to evolve over time as well,” he said.
