More consumers are buying groceries and cooking their meals since the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic drove sales at grocery stores with more people eating at home, and it’s a trend that’s likely to continue, according to one food industry insider.

Consumers’ food purchases pivoted in 2020 from spending about 50 cents of every food dollar away from home to almost nothing in the first few months of the pandemic, said Mark Baum, chief collaboration officer and senior vice president of industry relations at FMI — the Food Industry Association.

