Whey production

USDA is forecasting dairy exports in 2022 at a record $9.5 billion, up 22% year over year. That follows an 18% increase in 2021.

Exports have climbed to about 17% to 18% of U.S. milk production, and the U.S. global market share is expected to grow to 25% this year, compared with 20% in 2020, said Megan Sheets, senior director of strategic development and insights for the U.S. Dairy Export Council.

