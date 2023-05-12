McMINNVILLE, Ore. — The receiving station at Organic Valley's newly rebuilt creamery in McMinnville, Ore. was quiet on a recent May afternoon as plant manager Scott Fields led a tour of the upgraded and expanded facility.

It is here, Fields explained, where trucks hauling 50,000-pound tankers of raw milk arrive daily from dairy farms across Oregon, Washington and Idaho. All that milk is then collected and stored in one of four towering steel silos.

GP OV_sign.jpg

The Organic Valley creamery in McMinnville, Ore. was significantly damaged by fire two years ago. The co-op has finished phase one of the facility's rebuild, and began processing milk at the facility in May.
GP OV_tour.jpg

From left, Mark Pfeiffer, vice president of internal operations for Organic Valley; Paul Silva, maintenance manager at the McMinnville creamery; and co-op CEO Jeff Frank tour the newly rebuilt facility on May 11.
Organic Valley creamery fire (copy)

Firefighters battle the flames April 20, 2021, at the Organic Valley Creamery in McMinnville, Ore.
GP OV_lab.jpg

Ivonne Brambila, quality analyst for Organic Valley, tests a milk sample inside the laboratory at the co-op's newly rebuilt creamery in McMinnville, Ore.
