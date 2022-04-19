SALEM — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has signed into law House Bill 4002, which phases out the state's agricultural overtime pay exemption.
The new law establishes overtime pay requirements for agricultural workers in Oregon after 40 hours per week, with the requirements phased in over five years starting in 2023.
"I view this bill as an important step in the right direction, to correct a historic wrong," Brown wrote in a letter Friday to legislative leaders. "This policy will make a significant difference in the lives of farmworkers and their families."
Under the law, farmworkers will be owed time-and-a-half wages after 55 weekly hours of work next year, after 48 hours of work in 2025-2026 and after 40 hours per week beginning in 2027.
Advocates welcomed the governor's signature, saying it enhances farmworkers' basic rights.
Critics, however, said they are "deeply disappointed" in the decision, which they predict will hurt farmers who receive prices set by global markets and can't afford a steep increase in labor expenses.
Jeff Stone, executive director of the Oregon Association of Nurseries, said he expects the biggest losers will be small farms, dairy farms and highly seasonal operations — including nurseries and orchards — where workers put in long days during peak season.
Mary Anne Cooper, vice president of government affairs at Oregon Farm Bureau, said she believes farm employees will also lose out when employers can't afford to hire more workers or must offer workers fewer hours.
"We think this legislation will have devastating consequences for our family farms and their employees, will likely result in significantly reduced farm employment in Oregon and is really going to change the landscape of Oregon agriculture," said Cooper.
In contrast, Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noroeste, or PCUN, a Latino union, welcomed the governor's signature and is gearing up for implementation.
"PCUN will be working on educating farm laborers about the phased implementation and about how their employers can access the fully refundable tax credit," said Reyna Lopez, executive director of PCUN.
The tax credit Lopez referred to is included in the new law. Most farmers will be eligible for one of three tiers of tax credits, depending on whether they employ 25 or fewer workers, 25 to 50 workers, or more than 50 workers.
The tax credits will incrementally decline between 2023 and 2028. After that, credits will end or be re-evaluated by lawmakers based on economic studies required under HB 4002.
In her letter to House and Senate leaders, Brown acknowledged the new law "has consequences for employers," which is why she said it was crucial to include tax credits.
But both Cooper, of the Farm Bureau, and Stone, of the nursery association, said the tax credits are poorly designed, don't fit the agricultural sector and are likely impermanent.
"There's no way to tax credit our way out of this situation," said Cooper.
Brown wrote that the law may need to be changed and improved over time, so she said it's important that the conversation continue.
"I encourage legislators and stakeholders to continue their engagement on these issues, so that necessary and appropriate adjustments to the law can be made over time, during future legislative sessions," said Brown.
Both Stone and Cooper said their organizations plan to continue the conversation and hope future legislators and the next governor are more sympathetic to farmers' needs.