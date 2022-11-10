SALEM — The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission has denied a petition from activists to regulate air pollution from large dairies.
A coalition of 22 groups petitioned the state Department of Environmental Quality in August to create a program for dairies with 700 or more cows, requiring they obtain an air quality permit before starting construction.
Supporters argued the program would curb harmful air emissions from so-called "mega-dairies," while opponents, including the Oregon Farm Bureau, claimed it would burden family farms with more costly and unnecessary mandates.
Following a public comment period from Oct. 3-23, the EQC held a virtual meeting Nov. 9 where members unanimously denied the petition.
In a staff report, DEQ officials acknowledged that establishing such a program is within the agency's authority, though it does not currently have the funding or resources to run it.
"If we're going to have (this) program in Oregon, it has to be resourced," said Leah Feldon, DEQ interim director.
EQC chairwoman Kathleen George said the commission plans to revisit the issue next year, and will hold joint meetings with the Oregon Department of Agriculture.
Together, ODA and DEQ regulate dairies and other confined animal feeding operations, or CAFOs. However, rules are only in place to ensure that manure does not contaminate surface water or groundwater. Air quality is not addressed in CAFO permits.
Emily Miller, staff attorney for Food & Water Watch, was the petition's lead author. She said the proposal would have adopted recommendations made in 2008 by a state-convened Dairy Air Quality Task Force.
Instead, Miller said it was "pretty clear that DEQ wanted to punt this issue, under pressure from the factory farm industry."
"We are deeply disappointed by their decision to kick the can further down the road on much-needed action here," she said.
Miller said the air emissions program would have covered 37 dairies in Oregon. That is 15% of all dairies, but 57% of all cows.
According to research by Food & Water Watch, Oregon dairies with 2,500 or more cows emit more than 17 million kilograms of methane every year, equal to 318,000 cars.
Dairies are also a source of ammonia, hydrogen sulfide and particulate matter, which contribute to asthma, chronic respiratory diseases and other health problems, Miller said.
Agricultural groups, meanwhile, pushed back against the petition in comments to DEQ.
Claire Lynn, government affairs associate for the Oregon Farm Bureau, said small family dairies would be targeted by the program. She took exception with the 700-cow threshold, saying any dairy today needs more than 700 cows to support a family, given rising input costs.
New technology — such as manure digesters that capture methane for electricity — and modern farming practices already address air quality concerns from dairies, Lynn added.
"DEQ policy and funding priorities should not be set by anti-dairy groups," Lynn said. "Oregon dairy farmers have continued to build upon their record of strong stewardship, adopting technologies such as digesters, which help ensure that air in Oregon remains among the cleanest in the nation."
Tami Kerr, executive director of the Oregon Dairy Farmers Association, said the organization was pleased with the EQC's decision to deny the petition.
"Our producers are proud of their commitment to their animals, to their employees and to the environment," Kerr said in a statement. "Oregon is a national leader in milk quality, a clear indication of the level of care provided to our cows."
Milk was Oregon's fourth-most valuable agricultural commodity in 2020, at $557.3 million, while dairies contribute $3.1 billion in direct economic impact and more than 13,000 direct jobs statewide, according to the ODNA.
Looking ahead, Miller said environmental groups will renew their push for a moratorium on large CAFOs in the 2023 Oregon Legislature.
The moratorium would apply to all Tier 2 facilities, which include dairies with 2,500 or more cows. A similar ban was introduced in 2021, but failed to pass.
