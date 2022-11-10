Oregon CAFOs can now operate under state water permits

An Oregon petition seeks to regulate emissions from dairies with more than 700 mature cows.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press FIle

SALEM — The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission has denied a petition from activists to regulate air pollution from large dairies.

A coalition of 22 groups petitioned the state Department of Environmental Quality in August to create a program for dairies with 700 or more cows, requiring they obtain an air quality permit before starting construction.

