Oregon Dairy Farmers Association is proud of its dairy youth, highlighting the accomplishments of two who took top honors in the 4-H dairy show at the Oregon State Fair.
Tyler Seals was named Champion Senior 4-H Showman for the second consecutive year, and Justin Woods claimed Champion Intermediate 4-H Showman.
Seals exhibited both Jerseys and Holsteins and had the Grand Champion Holstein of the 4-H show. He is a senior at Nestucca High School and plans to enroll at Tillamook Bay Community College next fall.
He is a member of the National Honor Society and was on the state winning FFA Dairy Judging team last year that placed fifth at the National FFA Contest.
He is the son of Dave and Kim Seals, Sunny Ridge Dairy in Tillamook, and enjoys everything about his family’s dairy with calf care as his favorite job.
In addition to taking Intermediate 4-H Showman, Woods also exhibited the Jr. Champion Jersey and Grand Champion Guernsey at the 4-H show.
He is a sophomore at Nestucca High School and also participated in both 4-H and FFA at the Tillamook County Fair. He was the Reserve Champion FFA Showman at the county fair and the High Individual in both the FFA and 4-H Dairy Judging Contest at the county fair.
He is the son of Greg and Melissa Woods, Foland Creek Dairy in Beaver and has been very involved with his family’s dairy farm and most enjoys working with equipment.
ODFA sponsors belt buckles for the 4-H showmanship winners at the state fair.