SALEM — The 2020 Oregon State Fair may be canceled, but at least one popular fair tradition is back on the menu.
The Oregon Dairy Women — a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization dedicated to promoting the dairy industry — is taking its famous Red Barn ice cream on the road.
For six weekends, the group will sell ice cream cones and shakes at Wilco farm stores around the Willamette Valley.
Michele Ruby, a dairy farmer in Scio, Ore., and member of the Oregon Dairy Women, said Red Barn ice cream is an iconic attraction at the state fair. The original Red Barn is near the Livestock Pavilion on the fairgrounds in Salem, where volunteers serve treats including cones, shakes and sundaes.
“The lines are crazy at the state fair,” Ruby said. “It’s a really rich and creamy ice cream mix. ... We do a lot of flavors that are somewhat unique to Oregon.”
Umpqua Dairy, an Oregon company, produces the Red Barn ice cream mix using local ingredients, Ruby said. Shakes are hand-mixed, featuring unique flavors such as Marionberry and classics like chocolate and Oreo.
In addition to the Red Barn, the Dairy Women have a trailer set up to sell ice cream at county fairs and other events.
As the fairs were forced to cancel, Ruby said their partners in 4-H and FFA worried they would miss out on one of their favorite parts of summer.
“The thing that kept coming up is that the thing (fair-goers) will miss most is the Dairy Women’s ice cream,” Ruby said.
That’s when the group got the idea for a series of pop-up events, partnering with Wilco to set up the ice cream trailer at stores in Salem, Lebanon, Corvallis, Newberg and Canby. Papé Machinery donated a generator to power the trailer in the stores’ parking lots.
Oregon Dairy Women President Becky Heimerl said 100% of the sales will go to support the organization and its mission, including the Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador Program.
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Wilco for 18 days this summer to put smiles on people’s faces with cones and shakes, and hope to raise funds for our nonprofit organization along the way,” Heimerl said.
Jake Wilson, director of marketing for Wilco, said the company saw this as “a great opportunity to offer 4-H and FFA students, their families and advisers a small piece of fair this summer.”
“We know it doesn’t make up for the loss of the fair experience, but we hope the ‘Red Barn on Wheels’ adds a little perk to community members over the weekends that the fairs would have been taking place,” Wilson said.
Volunteers at the events will be wearing masks and adhering to social distancing guidelines, the organizations said. Menu items will be limited to cones and shakes.
“Come and see us,” Ruby said. “You’re going to get the same great ice cream you’re used to getting at the fair.”