Nursery stock

Greenhouse and nursery crops are this year’s top agricultural crop in Oregon.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press File

SALEM — The Oregon Department of Agriculture has updated its list of the top 20 most valuable agricultural commodities statewide, with the nursery industry retaining the top spot.

There were, however, a few notable changes, including an appearance by industrial hemp.

sm cattle 2.jpg

Cattle in Eastern Oregon.
Grass seed (copy)

Tall fescue grass seed.
sm hay bales.jpg

Hay bales in a field in Oregon.
GP Feeding 4.jpg (copy)

Holstein cows eat feed inside the dairy barn at Tilla-Bay Farms in Tillamook, on Oregon’s North Coast. Milk ranked as Oregon's fifth most valuable agricultural commodity in 2021.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you