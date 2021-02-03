Northwest Farm Credit Services has donated $2 million to the University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, UI announced Feb. 2.
Michael Parrella, the college’s dean, mentioned the gift in a Feb. 2 presentation to the Idaho Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee. When industry partners contribute to the college’s facilities and programs, investments by the college and Legislature go farther as benefits to local economies, students and the state’s agricultural sector increase, he said.
The gift includes $925,000 to support the planned Agri Beef Meat Science and Innovation Center Honoring Ron Richard, which is planned on the Moscow campus and will serve as the new home for Vandal Brand Meats.
It also included $25,000 to establish a chapter of national student organization Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences; $25,000 for student scholarships; $500,000 for the Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment in the Magic Valley; $500,000 for the Wayne Thiessen Potato Research Professorship Endowment; and $175,000 for the Idaho Center for Plant and Soil Health at the Parma Research and Extension Center.
UI “has been an excellent resource for farmers and ranchers throughout the state,” Northwest Farm Credit Services Idaho President Doug Robison said in a release. “In addition to providing cutting-edge research, the university provides direct support to Idaho’s producers through their extension programs.”
He said the contribution to UI will “boost their research efforts and their ability to strengthen all of Idaho’s ag sectors. We are excited to see the benefits of our gifts on the university’s projects and research.”
Parrella said the long history of support from Northwest Farm Credit has helped UI and the college solve problems and identify opportunities for agricultural producers through research and outreach.
“The investment in student opportunities helps provide agriculture with the engaged and educated workforce the industry will need to meet future challenges and sustain its role as Idaho’s economic foundation,” he said.