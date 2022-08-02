Dairy

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Dairy Farmers of America over how it operates in the Northeast.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press File

A new class action lawsuit against Dairy Farmers of America alleges the cooperative attempted to maintain market power in the Northeast through anticompetitive, exclusionary and predatory conduct in violation of the Sherman Act.

The lawsuit, S.R.J.F. Inc. v. Dairy Farmers of Americas, claims DFA’s actions have depressed milk price for all producers in the region since at least May 2016. It was filed July 29 in U.S. District Court in Vermont.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you