A new class action lawsuit against Dairy Farmers of America alleges the cooperative attempted to maintain market power in the Northeast through anticompetitive, exclusionary and predatory conduct in violation of the Sherman Act.
The lawsuit, S.R.J.F. Inc. v. Dairy Farmers of Americas, claims DFA’s actions have depressed milk price for all producers in the region since at least May 2016. It was filed July 29 in U.S. District Court in Vermont.
The lawsuit claims DFA possesses monopsony power in Northeast markets, controlling as much as 60% of the raw Grade A milk produced and sold and 85% of milk processing capacity. A monopsony exists when one buyer substantially controls a market.
The suit claims DFA intended to have, and did actually have, the effect of foreclosing competition in the market for raw Grade A milk in the Northeast market and reducing the price paid to dairy farmers for their milk.
“DFA’s ‘empire building’ campaign in the Northeast dairy market centered around using its market power to create a durable low cost/high supply raw Grade A milk paradigm in the Northeast that could not exist absent DFA’s market power,” the lawsuit states.
The cooperative consciously designed its business model to thrive in such an environment and used a mixture of economic and old-fashioned coercion to bend would-be competitors to its will, the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit alleges DFA:
• Coerced independent dairy farmers and dairy cooperatives that were placed under financial distress by DFA’s conduct to join DFA.
• Attempted to use access to milk hauling as a lever to coerce independents and non-DFA cooperatives to join DFA.
• Attempted to manipulate the federal marketing order pooling rules in its favor, and failing that, dissolved its marketing service, leaving independent dairy farms without alternative access to market unless they joined DFA.
It also alleges DFA’s anticompetitive conduct was directed at removing alternative outlets for independent dairy farmers to market their milk and increasing DFA’s ability to benefit from low milk prices.
“DFA accomplished this by actually removing alternative outlets through mergers and acquisitions of other raw milk processors, as well as by functionally removing alternative outlets by signing long-term exclusive supply agreements with those raw milk processors,” the lawsuit states.
In response to a request for comment by Capital Press, DFA said in a statement the allegations brought forth in the lawsuit are “baseless and completely without merit.”
Further, the company stated, “DFA is a cooperative that was formed by, is owned by and is governed by dairy farmers. Any claim that a farmer-owned, farmer-governed cooperative is motivated to self-inflict damage on its member-owners is preposterous, irrational and blatantly inaccurate.
“Since DFA’s formation, our farmer-owners have worked to build a cooperative that is strategically invested in assets to ensure milk markets and provide additional returns on their investment in their cooperative.
“We will, as we always have, continue to make decisions and take actions that are in the best interest of our farmer-owners — now and for generations to come,” according to the statement.
