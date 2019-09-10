The Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy is accepting nominations for the ninth annual U.S. Dairy Sustainability Awards.
The awards honor exceptional dairy farms, businesses and partnerships for their socially responsible, economically viable and environmentally sound practices that have a broad impact.
There are four award categories — dairy farm sustainability, processing and manufacturing sustainability, community impact and supply chain collaboration.
Nominations are open through Nov. 15
The U.S. Dairy Sustainability Awards have honored more than 70 farms, dairy companies and organizations in the past eight years.
For more information and nomination forms, visit: https://www.usdairyindustry.com/sustainability/us-dairy-sustainability-award