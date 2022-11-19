With domestic infant formula production problems a thing of the past, the dairy industry is asking Congress to allow the temporary tariff waivers for foreign-produced formula to expire at the end of the year.
Now that U.S. shortages of domestically produced infant formula have eased, National Milk Producers Federation is asking Congress to allow temporary tariff waivers on imported infant formula to expire at the end of the year as scheduled, saying those waivers could discourage domestic production.
In a letter to the chairmen and ranking members of the Senate Finance Committee and House Ways and Means Committee, Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of National Milk, said dairy farmers and their cooperatives appreciate the careful and measured approach Congress took to address a dire and unique short-term gap in domestic formula production capacity.
“Due to the carefully tailored and time-limited nature of those bills, the National Milk Producers Federation was pleased to be able to support the Formula Act and did not oppose passage of the subsequent Bulk Infant Formula to Retail Shelves Act,” he said.
Both pieces of legislation rightfully expire at the end of this year, in recognition of the fact that the height of the temporary infant formula production crisis will have passed by then, he said.
“Congress’ judgment on this timeline was entirely appropriate. Reports indicate that the facility that experienced production disruption earlier this year has resumed operations and that supplies have largely been restored,” he said.
As early as September, the Food and Drug Administration noted the resumption of supplies, while also observing that consumer purchasing and store stocking practices at that time were still on the path to recovery, he said.
He asked the lawmakers to oppose any effort to extend the preferential tariff benefits beyond the end of the year.
“In the coming year, we hope to work with the administration and with all relevant congressional committees to foster a constructive focus on improving the ability of U.S. formula manufacturers to produce more infant formula here at home …,” he said.
Increased production would create a net-exporter footing and continue to support the many good American jobs involved in this essential sector of the U.S. economy, he said.
