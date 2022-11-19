Infant_formula

With domestic infant formula production problems a thing of the past, the dairy industry is asking Congress to allow the temporary tariff waivers for foreign-produced formula to expire at the end of the year.

Now that U.S. shortages of domestically produced infant formula have eased, National Milk Producers Federation is asking Congress to allow temporary tariff waivers on imported infant formula to expire at the end of the year as scheduled, saying those waivers could discourage domestic production.

In a letter to the chairmen and ranking members of the Senate Finance Committee and House Ways and Means Committee, Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of National Milk, said dairy farmers and their cooperatives appreciate the careful and measured approach Congress took to address a dire and unique short-term gap in domestic formula production capacity.

