BOARDMAN, Ore. — After nearly two months on the job as president of Threemile Canyon Farms, Bill Antilla knows he still has a lot to learn.
"It's a sophisticated and complex business," Antilla said. "Fortunately, I love to learn. I'm a very curious person."
Antilla, 55, was hired Aug. 9 to manage Threemile Canyon Farms, which includes Oregon's largest dairy with 35,000 milking cows and 70,000 total cattle west of Boardman. The farm also grows 39,500 acres of conventional and organic crops.
A native of the Pacific Northwest, Antilla grew up in Longview, Wash., before moving to the Midwest where he has spent his entire career in agribusiness and food processing.
Antilla spent 25 years working for Cargill, a global food corporation headquartered in suburban Minneapolis. His first job was as a merchandising and sales manager for Cargill's soybean processing plants in Iowa.
Once they are crushed, soybeans yield about 80% protein meal used in animal feed, and 20% vegetable oil, which is then refined and purified.
Antilla's job was purchasing grain from farmers and country elevators, and reaching out to customers.
From there, Antilla transitioned into Cargill's vegetable oil refining business, operating out of a large industrial complex in Sidney, Ohio. The oil is marketed extensively to major food manufacturers such as Frito-Lay, Kraft, General Mills and Nestlé.
Cargill also makes a variety of dressings, sauces and mayonnaise sold exclusively to large food service distributors and caterers.
Antilla finished his career at Cargill as vice president and general manager of the North American industrial specialties unit — taking agricultural byproducts, such as oils and fatty acids and converting them into renewable chemicals used in industrial products such as paints, resins and foam.
The experience gave Antilla a knowledge of global markets and agricultural supply chains, he said.
Antilla left in late 2014 to become general manager of of Crown Iron Works, a company in Blaine, Minn., that designs and engineers the technology and layout found inside processing plants, much like the ones he helped manage at Cargill.
Like Cargill, Crown Iron Works is a global company and works with fabricators all over the world to build processing equipment. The company has also been a part of the biodiesel boom, helping design refineries that produce renewable fuels.
"I have not been directly involved with farming in the past, but my entire career has been in agribusiness, food processing and food production," Antilla said. "I have a passion for this business, and I have a passion for being a part of high-performing teams, being around people who challenge me and continually want to improve."
At Threemile Canyon, Antilla takes over for Marty Myers, the farm's founder and longtime general manager, who died Dec. 1, 2020.
"I have a tremendous amount of respect and reverence for what Marty did," Antilla said.
Myers was the pioneer of Threemile Canyon's closed-loop system, an award-winning sustainability program that involves recycling dairy waste to fertilize potatoes, onions and other crops. The farm also grows its own animal feed for the cows.
A portion of the manure is sent to an on-farm anaerobic digester. The methane gas is captured and used to generate both renewable electricity, and renewable natural gas, which is sold to power trucks and buses in Southern California.
Antilla compared running the farm to conducting a symphony. He praised Threemile Canyon's team of 350 employees for their passion and dedication.
"They just love the work that they do, and the way they approach the business is just really impressive," he said.
Looking ahead, Antilla said he does not have any immediate agenda for the farm.
"Right now, I'm just trying to understand the business and get things figured out," he said. "I think this region is in a great position to help feed the world."